J&S Classics Sprint Car driver earns first win at Williams Grove Speedway in over a decade
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint car driver has returned to victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway after an almost 19-year hiatus.
TJ Stutts won the 25-lap Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature on Friday, earning $5,500. The last time Stutts won at the track was on August 26, 2005.
In the main 30-lap event, the USAC Sprint Eastern Storm, Kevin Thomas Jr. from Alabama passed the leader for the entire race, Briggs Danner, in the last corner for the upset. Thomas earned $6,000 in the win.
The feature finishes were as follows:
410 sprints, 25 laps:
1. TJ Stutts
2. Tony Jackson
3. Steve Buckwalter
4. Austin Bishop
5. Jarrett Cavalet
6. Freddie Rahmer
7. Troy Wagaman Jr.
8. Justin Whittall
9. Devon Borden
10. Chad Trout
11. Lucas Wolfe
12. Cameron Smith
13. Kyle Moody
14. Aaron Bollinger
15. Bryn Gohn
16. Kody Hartlaub
17. Jeff Halligan
18. Brent Shearer
USAC 410 sprints, 30 laps:
1. Kevin Thomas Jr.
2. Mitchel Moles
3. Briggs Danner
4. Brady Bacon
5. Justin Grant
6. C.J. Leary
7. Robert Ballou
8. Daison Pursley
9. Chase Stockon
10. Kyle Cummins
11. Alex Bright
12. Jake Swanson
13. Charles Davis Jr.
14. Matt Westfall
15. Steven Drevicki
16. Carson Garrett
17. Tom Harris
18. Logan Seavey
19. Hunter Maddox
20. Korbyn Hayslett
21. Joey Amantea
22. Ricky Lewis
23. Carmen Perigo
Next at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway is hosting Kids Night on Friday, June 21 starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will be pre-race games and activities for kids in the infield and fireworks. Kids 12 and under have free admittance to the track.
The races on tap for the night is the Yellow Breeches race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and a MacMor Construction 358 Sprint Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358s.
In two weeks, the 34th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars will kick off at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, June 28. The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will compete in a 30-lap race with a $10,000 purse. The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be racing.
The Speedweek Series runs from June 28 to July 7. Williams Grove Speedway will host a second Speedweek event on July 5 with a huge $20,000 payout.
