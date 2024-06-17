J&S Classics Sprint Car driver earns first win at Williams Grove Speedway in over a decade

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint car driver has returned to victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway after an almost 19-year hiatus.

TJ Stutts won the 25-lap Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature on Friday, earning $5,500. The last time Stutts won at the track was on August 26, 2005.

In the main 30-lap event, the USAC Sprint Eastern Storm, Kevin Thomas Jr. from Alabama passed the leader for the entire race, Briggs Danner, in the last corner for the upset. Thomas earned $6,000 in the win.

The feature finishes were as follows:

410 sprints, 25 laps:

1. TJ Stutts

2. Tony Jackson

3. Steve Buckwalter

4. Austin Bishop

5. Jarrett Cavalet

6. Freddie Rahmer

7. Troy Wagaman Jr.

8. Justin Whittall

9. Devon Borden

10. Chad Trout

11. Lucas Wolfe

12. Cameron Smith

13. Kyle Moody

14. Aaron Bollinger

15. Bryn Gohn

16. Kody Hartlaub

17. Jeff Halligan

18. Brent Shearer

USAC 410 sprints, 30 laps:

1. Kevin Thomas Jr.

2. Mitchel Moles

3. Briggs Danner

4. Brady Bacon

5. Justin Grant

6. C.J. Leary

7. Robert Ballou

8. Daison Pursley

9. Chase Stockon

10. Kyle Cummins

11. Alex Bright

12. Jake Swanson

13. Charles Davis Jr.

14. Matt Westfall

15. Steven Drevicki

16. Carson Garrett

17. Tom Harris

18. Logan Seavey

19. Hunter Maddox

20. Korbyn Hayslett

21. Joey Amantea

22. Ricky Lewis

23. Carmen Perigo

Next at Williams Grove Speedway

Williams Grove Speedway is hosting Kids Night on Friday, June 21 starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be pre-race games and activities for kids in the infield and fireworks. Kids 12 and under have free admittance to the track.

The races on tap for the night is the Yellow Breeches race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and a MacMor Construction 358 Sprint Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358s.

In two weeks, the 34th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars will kick off at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, June 28. The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will compete in a 30-lap race with a $10,000 purse. The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be racing.

The Speedweek Series runs from June 28 to July 7. Williams Grove Speedway will host a second Speedweek event on July 5 with a huge $20,000 payout.

