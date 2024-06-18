J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 17
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sprint car season is in high gear with J&S Classics Central PA running multiple weekly races.
To kick off Week 17, TJ Stutts entered victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday. The last time Stutts had won at the track was on August 26, 2005. Stutts earned $5,500 in the 25-lap Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature.
On Saturday at Lincoln Speedway Cameron Smith won his second race of the year and at Port Royal Speedway Justin Whittall cruised to his first.
Danny Dietrich holds the No. 1 spot in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with six victories followed by Freddie Rahmer in second and Troy Wagaman Jr in third.
The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 17 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48/29
Danny Dietrich
672
6
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
538
1
3
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
517
3
4
39m
Anthony Macri
420
6
5
23
Devon Borden
403
1
6
5w
Lucas Wolfe
377
1
7
1/2D
Chase Dietz
355
1
8
11/11p
TJ Stutts
269
1
9
12
Lance Dewease
267
2
10
75
Cameron Smith
218
2
11
5
Dylan Cisney
196
1
12
5
Tyler Ross
195
1
13
99m
Kyle Moody
194
14
67
Justin Whittall
175
1
15
X/16
Matt Campbell
174
16
35
Austin Bishop
169
1
17
8
Cory Eliason
168
1
18
69k
Logan Wagner
138
1
19
5e/19
Aaron Bollinger
137
20
7BC
Tyler Courtney
120
1
21
17B
Steve Buckwalter
111
22
45/1w
Jeff Halligan
104
23
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
24
1X
Chad Trout
97
25
77/33w
Michael Walter II
95
Upcoming races:
Friday, June 21 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, June 22 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway
