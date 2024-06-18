J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 17

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sprint car season is in high gear with J&S Classics Central PA running multiple weekly races.

To kick off Week 17, TJ Stutts entered victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday. The last time Stutts had won at the track was on August 26, 2005. Stutts earned $5,500 in the 25-lap Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature.

On Saturday at Lincoln Speedway Cameron Smith won his second race of the year and at Port Royal Speedway Justin Whittall cruised to his first.

Danny Dietrich holds the No. 1 spot in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with six victories followed by Freddie Rahmer in second and Troy Wagaman Jr in third.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 17 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48/29 Danny Dietrich 672 6 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 538 1 3 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 517 3 4 39m Anthony Macri 420 6 5 23 Devon Borden 403 1 6 5w Lucas Wolfe 377 1 7 1/2D Chase Dietz 355 1 8 11/11p TJ Stutts 269 1 9 12 Lance Dewease 267 2 10 75 Cameron Smith 218 2 11 5 Dylan Cisney 196 1 12 5 Tyler Ross 195 1 13 99m Kyle Moody 194 14 67 Justin Whittall 175 1 15 X/16 Matt Campbell 174 16 35 Austin Bishop 169 1 17 8 Cory Eliason 168 1 18 69k Logan Wagner 138 1 19 5e/19 Aaron Bollinger 137 20 7BC Tyler Courtney 120 1 21 17B Steve Buckwalter 111 22 45/1w Jeff Halligan 104 23 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 24 1X Chad Trout 97 25 77/33w Michael Walter II 95

Upcoming races:

Friday, June 21 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, June 22 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

