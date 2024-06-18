Advertisement

J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 17

amber charnoff
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sprint car season is in high gear with J&S Classics Central PA running multiple weekly races.

To kick off Week 17, TJ Stutts entered victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday. The last time Stutts had won at the track was on August 26, 2005. Stutts earned $5,500 in the 25-lap Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature.

On Saturday at Lincoln Speedway Cameron Smith won his second race of the year and at Port Royal Speedway Justin Whittall cruised to his first.

Danny Dietrich holds the No. 1 spot in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with six victories followed by Freddie Rahmer in second and Troy Wagaman Jr in third.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 17 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48/29

Danny Dietrich

672

6

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

538

1

3

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

517

3

4

39m

Anthony Macri

420

6

5

23

Devon Borden

403

1

6

5w

Lucas Wolfe

377

1

7

1/2D

Chase Dietz

355

1

8

11/11p

TJ Stutts

269

1

9

12

Lance Dewease

267

2

10

75

Cameron Smith

218

2

11

5

Dylan Cisney

196

1

12

5

Tyler Ross

195

1

13

99m

Kyle Moody

194

14

67

Justin Whittall

175

1

15

X/16

Matt Campbell

174

16

35

Austin Bishop

169

1

17

8

Cory Eliason

168

1

18

69k

Logan Wagner

138

1

19

5e/19

Aaron Bollinger

137

20

7BC

Tyler Courtney

120

1

21

17B

Steve Buckwalter

111

22

45/1w

Jeff Halligan

104

23

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

24

1X

Chad Trout

97

25

77/33w

Michael Walter II

95

Upcoming races:

  • Friday, June 21 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, June 22 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

