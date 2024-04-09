Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 7

Amber Charnoff
(WHTM) – After some schedule shifting due to rain, two J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car races ran in the seventh weekend of the season.

Danny Dietrich and Chase Dietz were the winners for week 7, with Dietrich earning the win at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Dietrich grabbing the Lincoln Speedway Victory on Sunday.

Dietrich passed the leader Devon Borden at Port Royal to secure his second win of the season. Dietrich still holds the top spot in the points standings following week seven action.

Dietz’s Lincoln Speedway win marked his first crown of the season.

Chase Dietz wins Lincoln Speedway weekend feature

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 7 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

295

2

2

39M

Anthony Macri

188

3

3

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

177

1

4

1/2D

Chase Dietz

144

1

5

99M

Kyle Moody

115

6

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

109

1

7

23

Devon Borden

108

8

8

Cory Elisason

98

9

X/16

Matt Campbell

83

10

5e

Aaron Bollinger

78

11

17/27s

Dylan Norris

76

12

20

Justin Peck

64

13

12

Lance Dewease

50

14

75

Cameron Smith

46

15

5

Dylan Cisney

38

16

5w

Lucas Wolfe

36

17

10

Paulie Colagiovanni

35

18

45

Jeff Halligan

30

18

33W

Michael Walter II

30

20

35

Austin Bishop

26

21

5

Tyler Ross

20

21

8D

Billy Dietric

20

21

39

Briggs Danner

20

21

11/11P

T J Stutts

20

21

33

Gerard McIntyre Jr

20

21

00

Chris Frank

20

Week 8 of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will begin on Friday, April 12 at Williams Grove Speedway. Lincoln Speedway and Porty Royal Speedway will both hosts a race on Saturday, April 13. BAPS Motor Speedway will hold their second point series race of the year on Sunday, April 14.

