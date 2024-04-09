J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 7
(WHTM) – After some schedule shifting due to rain, two J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car races ran in the seventh weekend of the season.
Danny Dietrich and Chase Dietz were the winners for week 7, with Dietrich earning the win at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Dietrich grabbing the Lincoln Speedway Victory on Sunday.
Dietrich passed the leader Devon Borden at Port Royal to secure his second win of the season. Dietrich still holds the top spot in the points standings following week seven action.
Dietz’s Lincoln Speedway win marked his first crown of the season.
Chase Dietz wins Lincoln Speedway weekend feature
The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 7 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
295
2
2
39M
Anthony Macri
188
3
3
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
177
1
4
1/2D
Chase Dietz
144
1
5
99M
Kyle Moody
115
6
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
109
1
7
23
Devon Borden
108
8
8
Cory Elisason
98
9
X/16
Matt Campbell
83
10
5e
Aaron Bollinger
78
11
17/27s
Dylan Norris
76
12
20
Justin Peck
64
13
12
Lance Dewease
50
14
75
Cameron Smith
46
15
5
Dylan Cisney
38
16
5w
Lucas Wolfe
36
17
10
Paulie Colagiovanni
35
18
45
Jeff Halligan
30
18
33W
Michael Walter II
30
20
35
Austin Bishop
26
21
5
Tyler Ross
20
21
8D
Billy Dietric
20
21
39
Briggs Danner
20
21
11/11P
T J Stutts
20
21
33
Gerard McIntyre Jr
20
21
00
Chris Frank
20
Week 8 of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will begin on Friday, April 12 at Williams Grove Speedway. Lincoln Speedway and Porty Royal Speedway will both hosts a race on Saturday, April 13. BAPS Motor Speedway will hold their second point series race of the year on Sunday, April 14.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.