J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 7

(WHTM) – After some schedule shifting due to rain, two J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car races ran in the seventh weekend of the season.

Danny Dietrich and Chase Dietz were the winners for week 7, with Dietrich earning the win at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Dietrich grabbing the Lincoln Speedway Victory on Sunday.

Dietrich passed the leader Devon Borden at Port Royal to secure his second win of the season. Dietrich still holds the top spot in the points standings following week seven action.

Dietz’s Lincoln Speedway win marked his first crown of the season.

Chase Dietz wins Lincoln Speedway weekend feature

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 7 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 295 2 2 39M Anthony Macri 188 3 3 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 177 1 4 1/2D Chase Dietz 144 1 5 99M Kyle Moody 115 6 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 109 1 7 23 Devon Borden 108 8 8 Cory Elisason 98 9 X/16 Matt Campbell 83 10 5e Aaron Bollinger 78 11 17/27s Dylan Norris 76 12 20 Justin Peck 64 13 12 Lance Dewease 50 14 75 Cameron Smith 46 15 5 Dylan Cisney 38 16 5w Lucas Wolfe 36 17 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 35 18 45 Jeff Halligan 30 18 33W Michael Walter II 30 20 35 Austin Bishop 26 21 5 Tyler Ross 20 21 8D Billy Dietric 20 21 39 Briggs Danner 20 21 11/11P T J Stutts 20 21 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 20 21 00 Chris Frank 20

Week 8 of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will begin on Friday, April 12 at Williams Grove Speedway. Lincoln Speedway and Porty Royal Speedway will both hosts a race on Saturday, April 13. BAPS Motor Speedway will hold their second point series race of the year on Sunday, April 14.

