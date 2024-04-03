J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update – week 6
(WHTM) – Only one J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars race was able to run for week 6 with Anthony Macri taking the win.
At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday Macri came from behind in the 17th position while 28 cars were pitted and passed leader Mike Walter II on the final corner of the last lap to take his third victory of the season.
Dylan Norris took second and Walter came in third.
Saturday’s Lincoln and Port Royal Speedway races were both washed out.
Danny Dietrich still holds the points series lead with Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.
The upcoming race schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 5 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 6 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway
Sunday, April 7 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park
Friday, April 12 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 13 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway
Sunday, April 14 – BAPS Motor Speedway
Saturday, April 6 will be Port Royals’ first point series race of the season.
The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings after week 6 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
215
1
2
39M
Anthony Macri
188
3
3
8
Freddie Rahmer
163
1
4
99M
Kyle Moody
115
5
8
Cory Eliason
98
6
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
109
1
7
17/27s
Dylan Norris
76
7
2d/1
Chase Dietz
76
9
20
Justin Peck
64
10
23
Devon Borden
55
11
5e
Aaron Bollinger
53
12
X/16
Matt Campbell
48
13
75
Cameron Smith
36
14
10
Paulie Colagiovanni
35
15
33W
Michael Walter II
30
16
5
Dylan Cisney
28
17
35
Austin Bishop
26
18
12
Lance Dewease
25
19
39
Briggs Danner
20
19
11/11P
T J Stutts
20
19
5w
Lucas Wolfe
20
19
33
Gerard McIntyre Jr
20
19
00
Chris Frank
20
24
20
Ryan Taylor
16
24
1X
Chad Trout
16
