J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update – week 6

Amber Charnoff
·2 min read

(WHTM) – Only one J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars race was able to run for week 6 with Anthony Macri taking the win.

At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday Macri came from behind in the 17th position while 28 cars were pitted and passed leader Mike Walter II on the final corner of the last lap to take his third victory of the season.

Dylan Norris took second and Walter came in third.

Saturday’s Lincoln and Port Royal Speedway races were both washed out.

Danny Dietrich still holds the points series lead with Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, April 5 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, April 6 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

  • Sunday, April 7 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park

  • Friday, April 12 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, April 13 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

  • Sunday, April 14 – BAPS Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 6 will be Port Royals’ first point series race of the season.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings after week 6 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

215

1

2

39M

Anthony Macri

188

3

3

8

Freddie Rahmer

163

1

4

99M

Kyle Moody

115

5

8

Cory Eliason

98

6

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

109

1

7

17/27s

Dylan Norris

76

7

2d/1

Chase Dietz

76

9

20

Justin Peck

64

10

23

Devon Borden

55

11

5e

Aaron Bollinger

53

12

X/16

Matt Campbell

48

13

75

Cameron Smith

36

14

10

Paulie Colagiovanni

35

15

33W

Michael Walter II

30

16

5

Dylan Cisney

28

17

35

Austin Bishop

26

18

12

Lance Dewease

25

19

39

Briggs Danner

20

19

11/11P

T J Stutts

20

19

5w

Lucas Wolfe

20

19

33

Gerard McIntyre Jr

20

19

00

Chris Frank

20

24

20

Ryan Taylor

16

24

1X

Chad Trout

16

