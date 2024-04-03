J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update – week 6

(WHTM) – Only one J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars race was able to run for week 6 with Anthony Macri taking the win.

At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday Macri came from behind in the 17th position while 28 cars were pitted and passed leader Mike Walter II on the final corner of the last lap to take his third victory of the season.

Dylan Norris took second and Walter came in third.

Saturday’s Lincoln and Port Royal Speedway races were both washed out.

Danny Dietrich still holds the points series lead with Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 5 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 6 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

Sunday, April 7 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Friday, April 12 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 13 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

Sunday, April 14 – BAPS Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 6 will be Port Royals’ first point series race of the season.

Top five dirt tracks in Central Pennsylvania, according to Yelp

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings after week 6 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 215 1 2 39M Anthony Macri 188 3 3 8 Freddie Rahmer 163 1 4 99M Kyle Moody 115 5 8 Cory Eliason 98 6 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 109 1 7 17/27s Dylan Norris 76 7 2d/1 Chase Dietz 76 9 20 Justin Peck 64 10 23 Devon Borden 55 11 5e Aaron Bollinger 53 12 X/16 Matt Campbell 48 13 75 Cameron Smith 36 14 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 35 15 33W Michael Walter II 30 16 5 Dylan Cisney 28 17 35 Austin Bishop 26 18 12 Lance Dewease 25 19 39 Briggs Danner 20 19 11/11P T J Stutts 20 19 5w Lucas Wolfe 20 19 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 20 19 00 Chris Frank 20 24 20 Ryan Taylor 16 24 1X Chad Trout 16

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.