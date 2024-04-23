Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 9

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three J&S Classics Central Pa points series races ran this weekend with Anthony Macri being the big winner, taking the $20,000 prize at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Anthony Macri takes $20,000 purse at Lincoln Speedway

Macri cruised to first place 2.412 seconds ahead of Freddie Rahmer to take the victory on April 20. Dylan Cisney won Saturday as well at Porty Royal for his first win of the year.

Austin Bishop followed suit and won his first point series race of 2024 at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday. April 21.

Danny Dietrich still holds the top spot in the standings 123 points ahead of second-place Rahmer. Macri currently sits in third with four series wins, the most of any other point series driver.

The J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars standings after April 21 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

380

3

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

257

1

3

39M

Anthony Macri

238

4

4

23

Devon Borden

190

1

5

1/2D

Chase Dietz

179

1

6

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

154

1

7

99M

Kyle Moody

150

8

5

Dylan Cisney

130

1

9

5w

Lucas Wolfe

104

10

X/16

Matt Campbell

99

11

8

Cory Elisason

98

12

35

Austin Bishop

88

1

13

12

Lance Dewease

84

14

5e

Aaron Bollinger

78

15

17/27s

Dylan Norris

76

16

67

Justin Whittall

71

17

17B

Steve Buckwalter

65

18

45

Jeff Halligan

64

19

20

Justin Peck

64

20

75

Cameron Smith

60

20

33/77

Michael Walter II

60

22

11/11p

T J Stutts

55

23

69k

Logan Wagner

48

24

19r/10

Mark Smith

42

25

8

Billy Dietrich

38

Upcoming races:

  • Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, April 27 – Porty Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway

  • Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway

  • Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway

