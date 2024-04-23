J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 9

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three J&S Classics Central Pa points series races ran this weekend with Anthony Macri being the big winner, taking the $20,000 prize at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Anthony Macri takes $20,000 purse at Lincoln Speedway

Macri cruised to first place 2.412 seconds ahead of Freddie Rahmer to take the victory on April 20. Dylan Cisney won Saturday as well at Porty Royal for his first win of the year.

Austin Bishop followed suit and won his first point series race of 2024 at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday. April 21.

Danny Dietrich still holds the top spot in the standings 123 points ahead of second-place Rahmer. Macri currently sits in third with four series wins, the most of any other point series driver.

The J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars standings after April 21 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 380 3 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 257 1 3 39M Anthony Macri 238 4 4 23 Devon Borden 190 1 5 1/2D Chase Dietz 179 1 6 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 154 1 7 99M Kyle Moody 150 8 5 Dylan Cisney 130 1 9 5w Lucas Wolfe 104 10 X/16 Matt Campbell 99 11 8 Cory Elisason 98 12 35 Austin Bishop 88 1 13 12 Lance Dewease 84 14 5e Aaron Bollinger 78 15 17/27s Dylan Norris 76 16 67 Justin Whittall 71 17 17B Steve Buckwalter 65 18 45 Jeff Halligan 64 19 20 Justin Peck 64 20 75 Cameron Smith 60 20 33/77 Michael Walter II 60 22 11/11p T J Stutts 55 23 69k Logan Wagner 48 24 19r/10 Mark Smith 42 25 8 Billy Dietrich 38

Upcoming races:

Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 27 – Porty Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway

Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway

Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway

