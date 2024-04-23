J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 9
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three J&S Classics Central Pa points series races ran this weekend with Anthony Macri being the big winner, taking the $20,000 prize at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.
Anthony Macri takes $20,000 purse at Lincoln Speedway
Macri cruised to first place 2.412 seconds ahead of Freddie Rahmer to take the victory on April 20. Dylan Cisney won Saturday as well at Porty Royal for his first win of the year.
Austin Bishop followed suit and won his first point series race of 2024 at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday. April 21.
Danny Dietrich still holds the top spot in the standings 123 points ahead of second-place Rahmer. Macri currently sits in third with four series wins, the most of any other point series driver.
The J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars standings after April 21 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
380
3
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
257
1
3
39M
Anthony Macri
238
4
4
23
Devon Borden
190
1
5
1/2D
Chase Dietz
179
1
6
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
154
1
7
99M
Kyle Moody
150
8
5
Dylan Cisney
130
1
9
5w
Lucas Wolfe
104
10
X/16
Matt Campbell
99
11
8
Cory Elisason
98
12
35
Austin Bishop
88
1
13
12
Lance Dewease
84
14
5e
Aaron Bollinger
78
15
17/27s
Dylan Norris
76
16
67
Justin Whittall
71
17
17B
Steve Buckwalter
65
18
45
Jeff Halligan
64
19
20
Justin Peck
64
20
75
Cameron Smith
60
20
33/77
Michael Walter II
60
22
11/11p
T J Stutts
55
23
69k
Logan Wagner
48
24
19r/10
Mark Smith
42
25
8
Billy Dietrich
38
Upcoming races:
Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 27 – Porty Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway
Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway
Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway/Lincoln Speedway
