Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 14

amber charnoff
·2 min read

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One driver won big in Week 14 of the J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars.

Danny Dietrich started the weekend strong with a $10,000 victory at Williams Grove Speedway in the John Tron Tribute race. Dietrich led every lap in the win, marking his fourth-point series win of the year.

Both of Saturday’s races were rained out, but the cars were back in action for the Bob Weikert Memorial High Limit Sprints race at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday/ Dietrich pulled off a double-hitter win for the weekend, earning the $75,000 prize for his fifth win of the year.

In total, Dietrich earned $85,000 in the weekend races.

Dietrich leads the pack in the standings 155 points ahead of second-place Anthony Macri. In third place is Freddie Rahmer.

The full 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 14 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48/29

Danny Dietrich

575

5

2

39m

Anthony Macri

420

6

3

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

417

1

4

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

331

2

5

23

Devon Borden

297

1

6

1/2D

Chase Dietz

290

1

7

5w

Lucas Wolfe

267

1

8

99m

Kyle Moody

184

9

5

Dylan Cisney

182

1

10

8

Cory Eliason

168

1

11

12

Lance Dewease

134

1

12

X/16

Matt Campbell

119

13

35

Austin Bishop

118

1

13

11/11p

T J Stutts

118

15

67

Justin Whittall

111

16

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

17

5e

Aaron Bollinger

90

18

69k

Logan Wagner

88

19

7BC

Tyler Clourtney

85

1

20

17B

Steve Buckwalter

81

21

1a

Jacob Allen

80

1

22

5

Tyler Ross

79

23

5

Spencer Bayston

70

24

2

David Gravel

66

1

25

45

Jeff Halligan

64

25

20

Justin Peck

64

Up next:

  • Tuesday, May 28 – Grandview Speedway High Limit, $20,000 to win

  • Friday, May 31 – Williams Grove Speedway, $8,000 to win

  • Saturday, June 1 – Port Royal Speedway

  • Saturday, June 1 – Lincoln Speedway, $10,119 to win

  • Sunday, June 2 – Selinsgrove Speedway

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.