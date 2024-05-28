J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 14

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One driver won big in Week 14 of the J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars.

Danny Dietrich started the weekend strong with a $10,000 victory at Williams Grove Speedway in the John Tron Tribute race. Dietrich led every lap in the win, marking his fourth-point series win of the year.

Both of Saturday’s races were rained out, but the cars were back in action for the Bob Weikert Memorial High Limit Sprints race at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday/ Dietrich pulled off a double-hitter win for the weekend, earning the $75,000 prize for his fifth win of the year.

In total, Dietrich earned $85,000 in the weekend races.

Dietrich leads the pack in the standings 155 points ahead of second-place Anthony Macri. In third place is Freddie Rahmer.

The full 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 14 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48/29 Danny Dietrich 575 5 2 39m Anthony Macri 420 6 3 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 417 1 4 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 331 2 5 23 Devon Borden 297 1 6 1/2D Chase Dietz 290 1 7 5w Lucas Wolfe 267 1 8 99m Kyle Moody 184 9 5 Dylan Cisney 182 1 10 8 Cory Eliason 168 1 11 12 Lance Dewease 134 1 12 X/16 Matt Campbell 119 13 35 Austin Bishop 118 1 13 11/11p T J Stutts 118 15 67 Justin Whittall 111 16 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 17 5e Aaron Bollinger 90 18 69k Logan Wagner 88 19 7BC Tyler Clourtney 85 1 20 17B Steve Buckwalter 81 21 1a Jacob Allen 80 1 22 5 Tyler Ross 79 23 5 Spencer Bayston 70 24 2 David Gravel 66 1 25 45 Jeff Halligan 64 25 20 Justin Peck 64

Up next:

Tuesday, May 28 – Grandview Speedway High Limit, $20,000 to win

Friday, May 31 – Williams Grove Speedway, $8,000 to win

Saturday, June 1 – Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 1 – Lincoln Speedway, $10,119 to win

Sunday, June 2 – Selinsgrove Speedway

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.