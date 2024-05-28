J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 14
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One driver won big in Week 14 of the J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars.
Danny Dietrich started the weekend strong with a $10,000 victory at Williams Grove Speedway in the John Tron Tribute race. Dietrich led every lap in the win, marking his fourth-point series win of the year.
Both of Saturday’s races were rained out, but the cars were back in action for the Bob Weikert Memorial High Limit Sprints race at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday/ Dietrich pulled off a double-hitter win for the weekend, earning the $75,000 prize for his fifth win of the year.
In total, Dietrich earned $85,000 in the weekend races.
Dietrich leads the pack in the standings 155 points ahead of second-place Anthony Macri. In third place is Freddie Rahmer.
The full 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 14 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48/29
Danny Dietrich
575
5
2
39m
Anthony Macri
420
6
3
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
417
1
4
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
331
2
5
23
Devon Borden
297
1
6
1/2D
Chase Dietz
290
1
7
5w
Lucas Wolfe
267
1
8
99m
Kyle Moody
184
9
5
Dylan Cisney
182
1
10
8
Cory Eliason
168
1
11
12
Lance Dewease
134
1
12
X/16
Matt Campbell
119
13
35
Austin Bishop
118
1
13
11/11p
T J Stutts
118
15
67
Justin Whittall
111
16
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
17
5e
Aaron Bollinger
90
18
69k
Logan Wagner
88
19
7BC
Tyler Clourtney
85
1
20
17B
Steve Buckwalter
81
21
1a
Jacob Allen
80
1
22
5
Tyler Ross
79
23
5
Spencer Bayston
70
24
2
David Gravel
66
1
25
45
Jeff Halligan
64
25
20
Justin Peck
64
Up next:
Tuesday, May 28 – Grandview Speedway High Limit, $20,000 to win
Friday, May 31 – Williams Grove Speedway, $8,000 to win
Saturday, June 1 – Port Royal Speedway
Saturday, June 1 – Lincoln Speedway, $10,119 to win
Sunday, June 2 – Selinsgrove Speedway
