J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 16

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Week 16 of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car saw action at Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Port Royal Speedway.

Cameron Smith earned his first career 410 sprint car win on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. The 18-year-old was able to hold off track point leader Freddie Rahmer for the win and take home $6,250.

On Saturday Tyler Ross won at Lincoln Speedway for his first victory of 2024. The win in the Elijah Hawkins Memorial marked Ross’ fifth career track victory and earned him $7,000.

At Port Royal on Saturday, Lance Dewease ran away with his second point series feature win of the year.

Danny Dietrich holds the lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car points standings with six wins and 672 points. Freddie Rahmer is in second place and Troy Wagaman Jr. is in third.

The full J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car strandings after Week 16 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48/29 Danny Dietrich 672 6 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 500 1 3 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 466 3 4 39m Anthony Macri 420 6 5 23 Devon Borden 391 1 6 5w Lucas Wolfe 377 1 7 1/2D Chase Dietz 330 1 8 12 Lance Dewease 267 2 9 11/11p T J Stutts 199 10 5 Dylan Cisney 196 1 11 99m Kyle Moody 194 12 5 Tyler Ross 170 1 13 8 Cory Eliason 168 1 13 75 Cameron Smith 168 1 15 35 Austin Bishop 144 1 15 X/16 Matt Campbell 144 17 69k Logan Wagner 138 1 18 5e/19 Aaron Bollinger 137 19 7BC Tyler Courtney 120 1 20 67 Justin Whittall 111 21 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 22 19 Brent Marks 93 1 23 35K Jake Karklin 91 24 45 Jeff Halligan 88 25 1X Chad Trout 87

Upcoming Races:

Friday, June 14 at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, June 15 at Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 15 at Lincoln Speedway

