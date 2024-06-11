Advertisement

J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 16

amber charnoff
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Week 16 of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car saw action at Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Port Royal Speedway.

Cameron Smith earned his first career 410 sprint car win on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. The 18-year-old was able to hold off track point leader Freddie Rahmer for the win and take home $6,250.

On Saturday Tyler Ross won at Lincoln Speedway for his first victory of 2024. The win in the Elijah Hawkins Memorial marked Ross’ fifth career track victory and earned him $7,000.

At Port Royal on Saturday, Lance Dewease ran away with his second point series feature win of the year.

Danny Dietrich holds the lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car points standings with six wins and 672 points. Freddie Rahmer is in second place and Troy Wagaman Jr. is in third.

The full J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car strandings after Week 16 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48/29

Danny Dietrich

672

6

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

500

1

3

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

466

3

4

39m

Anthony Macri

420

6

5

23

Devon Borden

391

1

6

5w

Lucas Wolfe

377

1

7

1/2D

Chase Dietz

330

1

8

12

Lance Dewease

267

2

9

11/11p

T J Stutts

199

10

5

Dylan Cisney

196

1

11

99m

Kyle Moody

194

12

5

Tyler Ross

170

1

13

8

Cory Eliason

168

1

13

75

Cameron Smith

168

1

15

35

Austin Bishop

144

1

15

X/16

Matt Campbell

144

17

69k

Logan Wagner

138

1

18

5e/19

Aaron Bollinger

137

19

7BC

Tyler Courtney

120

1

20

67

Justin Whittall

111

21

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

22

19

Brent Marks

93

1

23

35K

Jake Karklin

91

24

45

Jeff Halligan

88

25

1X

Chad Trout

87

Upcoming Races:

  • Friday, June 14 at Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, June 15 at Port Royal Speedway

  • Saturday, June 15 at Lincoln Speedway

