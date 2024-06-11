J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 16
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Week 16 of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car saw action at Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Port Royal Speedway.
Cameron Smith earned his first career 410 sprint car win on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. The 18-year-old was able to hold off track point leader Freddie Rahmer for the win and take home $6,250.
On Saturday Tyler Ross won at Lincoln Speedway for his first victory of 2024. The win in the Elijah Hawkins Memorial marked Ross’ fifth career track victory and earned him $7,000.
At Port Royal on Saturday, Lance Dewease ran away with his second point series feature win of the year.
Danny Dietrich holds the lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car points standings with six wins and 672 points. Freddie Rahmer is in second place and Troy Wagaman Jr. is in third.
The full J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car strandings after Week 16 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48/29
Danny Dietrich
672
6
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
500
1
3
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
466
3
4
39m
Anthony Macri
420
6
5
23
Devon Borden
391
1
6
5w
Lucas Wolfe
377
1
7
1/2D
Chase Dietz
330
1
8
12
Lance Dewease
267
2
9
11/11p
T J Stutts
199
10
5
Dylan Cisney
196
1
11
99m
Kyle Moody
194
12
5
Tyler Ross
170
1
13
8
Cory Eliason
168
1
13
75
Cameron Smith
168
1
15
35
Austin Bishop
144
1
15
X/16
Matt Campbell
144
17
69k
Logan Wagner
138
1
18
5e/19
Aaron Bollinger
137
19
7BC
Tyler Courtney
120
1
20
67
Justin Whittall
111
21
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
22
19
Brent Marks
93
1
23
35K
Jake Karklin
91
24
45
Jeff Halligan
88
25
1X
Chad Trout
87
Upcoming Races:
Friday, June 14 at Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, June 15 at Port Royal Speedway
Saturday, June 15 at Lincoln Speedway
