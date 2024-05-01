Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 10

(WHTM) – Anthony Macri had a big weekend, winning two races to become the leading feature winner in the country.

Macri sped to victory at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, earning a huge $15,000 payout at the Keith Kauffman Classic. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway Macri was again crowned the champion for his sixth point series win of the year.

Macri is not only top for wins, but is also the leading money winner after this past weekend with over $100,000 won this season.

At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, Troy Wagaman Jr kicked off the weekend with his second feature win of the year.

Lincoln Speedway’s Saturday race was canceled due to weather.

Danny Dietrich currently holds the point series lead with 417 points, followed by Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

The full 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 10 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

417

3

2

39M

Anthony Macri

352

6

3

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

337

1

4

23

Devon Borden

238

1

5

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

234

2

6

1/2D

Chase Dietz

204

1

7

5w

Lucas Wolfe

171

8

99M

Kyle Moody

150

9

5

Dylan Cisney

98

10

X/16

Matt Campbell

99

11

8

Cory Elisason

98

1

11

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

13

11

TJ Stutts

90

14

67

Justin Whittall

89

15

35

Austin Bishop

88

1

16

12

Lance Dewease

84

17

17B

Steve Buckwalter

81

18

5e

Aaron Bollinger

78

19

5

Tyler Ross

67

20

45

Jeff Halligan

64

20

20

Justin Peck

64

22

75

Cameron Smith

60

22

33/77

Michae; Walter II

60

24

69k

Logan Wagner

48

25

19r/10

Mark Smith

42

Upcoming races:

  • Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway

  • Wednesday, May 8 – Lincoln Speedway

  • Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Sunday, May 12 – Selinsgrove Speedway

