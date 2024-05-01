J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 10
(WHTM) – Anthony Macri had a big weekend, winning two races to become the leading feature winner in the country.
Macri sped to victory at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, earning a huge $15,000 payout at the Keith Kauffman Classic. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway Macri was again crowned the champion for his sixth point series win of the year.
Macri is not only top for wins, but is also the leading money winner after this past weekend with over $100,000 won this season.
At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, Troy Wagaman Jr kicked off the weekend with his second feature win of the year.
Lincoln Speedway’s Saturday race was canceled due to weather.
Danny Dietrich currently holds the point series lead with 417 points, followed by Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.
The full 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 10 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
417
3
2
39M
Anthony Macri
352
6
3
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
337
1
4
23
Devon Borden
238
1
5
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
234
2
6
1/2D
Chase Dietz
204
1
7
5w
Lucas Wolfe
171
8
99M
Kyle Moody
150
9
5
Dylan Cisney
98
10
X/16
Matt Campbell
99
11
8
Cory Elisason
98
1
11
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
13
11
TJ Stutts
90
14
67
Justin Whittall
89
15
35
Austin Bishop
88
1
16
12
Lance Dewease
84
17
17B
Steve Buckwalter
81
18
5e
Aaron Bollinger
78
19
5
Tyler Ross
67
20
45
Jeff Halligan
64
20
20
Justin Peck
64
22
75
Cameron Smith
60
22
33/77
Michae; Walter II
60
24
69k
Logan Wagner
48
25
19r/10
Mark Smith
42
Upcoming races:
Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway
Wednesday, May 8 – Lincoln Speedway
Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11 – Williams Grove Speedway
Sunday, May 12 – Selinsgrove Speedway
