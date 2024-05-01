J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 10

(WHTM) – Anthony Macri had a big weekend, winning two races to become the leading feature winner in the country.

Macri sped to victory at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, earning a huge $15,000 payout at the Keith Kauffman Classic. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway Macri was again crowned the champion for his sixth point series win of the year.

Macri is not only top for wins, but is also the leading money winner after this past weekend with over $100,000 won this season.

At Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, Troy Wagaman Jr kicked off the weekend with his second feature win of the year.

Lincoln Speedway’s Saturday race was canceled due to weather.

Danny Dietrich currently holds the point series lead with 417 points, followed by Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

The full 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 10 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 417 3 2 39M Anthony Macri 352 6 3 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 337 1 4 23 Devon Borden 238 1 5 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 234 2 6 1/2D Chase Dietz 204 1 7 5w Lucas Wolfe 171 8 99M Kyle Moody 150 9 5 Dylan Cisney 98 10 X/16 Matt Campbell 99 11 8 Cory Elisason 98 1 11 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 13 11 TJ Stutts 90 14 67 Justin Whittall 89 15 35 Austin Bishop 88 1 16 12 Lance Dewease 84 17 17B Steve Buckwalter 81 18 5e Aaron Bollinger 78 19 5 Tyler Ross 67 20 45 Jeff Halligan 64 20 20 Justin Peck 64 22 75 Cameron Smith 60 22 33/77 Michae; Walter II 60 24 69k Logan Wagner 48 25 19r/10 Mark Smith 42

Upcoming races:

Friday, May 3 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, May 4 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway

Wednesday, May 8 – Lincoln Speedway

Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11 – Williams Grove Speedway

Sunday, May 12 – Selinsgrove Speedway

