J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 12

amber charnoff
·2 min read

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One race was able to run for Week 12 despite rainy conditions at other tracks this weekend.

David Gravel took the lone win of the week 12 in the World of Outlaws race at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, May 8. The World of Outlaws point leader led the entire race.

Giovanni Scelzi came in second and Carson Macedo cruised into third.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s races at Williams Grove Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway were canceled.

Danny Dietrich still owns the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series lead with Anthony Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Car Series standings after Week 12 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

445

3

2

39M

Anthony Macri

377

6

3

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

357

1

4

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

283

2

5

23

Devon Borden

263

1

6

1/2D

Chase Dietz

244

1

7

5w

Lucas Wolfe

171

8

99M

Kyle Moody

164

9

5

Dylan Cisney

156

1

10

12

Lance Dewease

134

1

11

X/16

Matt Campbell

99

11

67

Justin Whittall

99

13

8

Cory Elisason

98

1

13

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

15

5e

Aaron Bollinger

90

15

11

T J Stutts

90

17

35

Austin Bishop

88

1

18

17B

Steve Buckwalter

81

19

5

Tyler Ross

67

20

45

Jeff Halligan

64

20

20

Justin Peck

64

22

69k

Logan Wagner

62

23

75

Cameron Smith

60

23

33/77

Michael Walter II

60

25

2

David Gravel

50

1

The upcoming races are as follows:

  • Friday, May 17 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, May 18 – Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway

  • Sunday, May 19 – BAPS Motor Speedway

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.