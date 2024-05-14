J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 12

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One race was able to run for Week 12 despite rainy conditions at other tracks this weekend.

David Gravel took the lone win of the week 12 in the World of Outlaws race at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, May 8. The World of Outlaws point leader led the entire race.

Giovanni Scelzi came in second and Carson Macedo cruised into third.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s races at Williams Grove Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway were canceled.

Danny Dietrich still owns the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series lead with Anthony Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Car Series standings after Week 12 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 445 3 2 39M Anthony Macri 377 6 3 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 357 1 4 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 283 2 5 23 Devon Borden 263 1 6 1/2D Chase Dietz 244 1 7 5w Lucas Wolfe 171 8 99M Kyle Moody 164 9 5 Dylan Cisney 156 1 10 12 Lance Dewease 134 1 11 X/16 Matt Campbell 99 11 67 Justin Whittall 99 13 8 Cory Elisason 98 1 13 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 15 5e Aaron Bollinger 90 15 11 T J Stutts 90 17 35 Austin Bishop 88 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 81 19 5 Tyler Ross 67 20 45 Jeff Halligan 64 20 20 Justin Peck 64 22 69k Logan Wagner 62 23 75 Cameron Smith 60 23 33/77 Michael Walter II 60 25 2 David Gravel 50 1

The upcoming races are as follows:

Friday, May 17 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, May 18 – Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway

Sunday, May 19 – BAPS Motor Speedway

