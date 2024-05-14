J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 12
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One race was able to run for Week 12 despite rainy conditions at other tracks this weekend.
David Gravel took the lone win of the week 12 in the World of Outlaws race at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, May 8. The World of Outlaws point leader led the entire race.
Giovanni Scelzi came in second and Carson Macedo cruised into third.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s races at Williams Grove Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway were canceled.
Danny Dietrich still owns the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series lead with Anthony Macri in second and Freddie Rahmer in third.
The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Car Series standings after Week 12 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
445
3
2
39M
Anthony Macri
377
6
3
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
357
1
4
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
283
2
5
23
Devon Borden
263
1
6
1/2D
Chase Dietz
244
1
7
5w
Lucas Wolfe
171
8
99M
Kyle Moody
164
9
5
Dylan Cisney
156
1
10
12
Lance Dewease
134
1
11
X/16
Matt Campbell
99
11
67
Justin Whittall
99
13
8
Cory Elisason
98
1
13
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
15
5e
Aaron Bollinger
90
15
11
T J Stutts
90
17
35
Austin Bishop
88
1
18
17B
Steve Buckwalter
81
19
5
Tyler Ross
67
20
45
Jeff Halligan
64
20
20
Justin Peck
64
22
69k
Logan Wagner
62
23
75
Cameron Smith
60
23
33/77
Michael Walter II
60
25
2
David Gravel
50
1
The upcoming races are as follows:
Friday, May 17 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, May 18 – Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway
Sunday, May 19 – BAPS Motor Speedway
