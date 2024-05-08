Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 11

amber charnoff
·2 min read

(WHTM) – Lance Dewease earned his first point series victory of the season at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night in the only race that was able to run last week.

The win marked the first career 410 sprint car victory for car owner Barry Shearer at Williams Grove. It was Dewease’s 115th career victory at Williams Grove with Lawrence Chevrolet.

Dewease overtook Chad Trout for the lead in the third turn on the lap 21, but the caution flag came out before he could cross the line, giving the lead back to Trout by rule.

Two laps following the restart, on lap 23, Dewease changed lanes in the second corner as Trout tried to block. Dewease made the pass and took the checkered flag by 2.472 seconds over second place Troy Wagaman, Jr.

Trout dropped to sixth at the finish, while the top three finishers were Dewease, Wagaman Jr. and Chase Dietz.

Both Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway’s races were rained out on Saturday.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 11 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

433

3

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

357

1

3

39M

Anthony Macri

352

6

4

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

269

2

5

23

Devon Borden

263

1

6

1/2D

Chase Dietz

234

1

7

5w

Lucas Wolfe

171

8

99M

Kyle Moody

164

9

5

Dylan Cisney

156

1

10

12

Lance Dewease

134

1

11

X/16

Matt Campbell

99

11

67

Justin Whittall

99

13

8

Cory Elisason

98

1

13

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

15

5e

Aaron Bollinger

90

15

11

TJ Stutts

90

17

35

Austin Bishop

88

1

18

17B

Steve Buckwalter

81

19

5

Tyler Ross

67

20

45

Jeff Halligan

64

20

20

Justin Peck

64

22

69k

Logan Wagner

62

23

75

Cameron Smith

60

23

33/77

Michael Walter II

60

25

19r/10

Mark Smith

42

Upcoming races:

  • Lincoln Speedway World of Outlaws – Wednesday, May 8

  • Williams Grove Speedway World of Outlaws – Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

  • Selinsgrove Speedway – Sunday, May 12

