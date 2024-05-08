J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 11

(WHTM) – Lance Dewease earned his first point series victory of the season at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night in the only race that was able to run last week.

The win marked the first career 410 sprint car victory for car owner Barry Shearer at Williams Grove. It was Dewease’s 115th career victory at Williams Grove with Lawrence Chevrolet.

Dewease overtook Chad Trout for the lead in the third turn on the lap 21, but the caution flag came out before he could cross the line, giving the lead back to Trout by rule.

Two laps following the restart, on lap 23, Dewease changed lanes in the second corner as Trout tried to block. Dewease made the pass and took the checkered flag by 2.472 seconds over second place Troy Wagaman, Jr.

Trout dropped to sixth at the finish, while the top three finishers were Dewease, Wagaman Jr. and Chase Dietz.

Both Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway’s races were rained out on Saturday.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 11 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 433 3 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 357 1 3 39M Anthony Macri 352 6 4 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 269 2 5 23 Devon Borden 263 1 6 1/2D Chase Dietz 234 1 7 5w Lucas Wolfe 171 8 99M Kyle Moody 164 9 5 Dylan Cisney 156 1 10 12 Lance Dewease 134 1 11 X/16 Matt Campbell 99 11 67 Justin Whittall 99 13 8 Cory Elisason 98 1 13 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 15 5e Aaron Bollinger 90 15 11 TJ Stutts 90 17 35 Austin Bishop 88 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 81 19 5 Tyler Ross 67 20 45 Jeff Halligan 64 20 20 Justin Peck 64 22 69k Logan Wagner 62 23 75 Cameron Smith 60 23 33/77 Michael Walter II 60 25 19r/10 Mark Smith 42

Upcoming races:

Lincoln Speedway World of Outlaws – Wednesday, May 8

Williams Grove Speedway World of Outlaws – Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Selinsgrove Speedway – Sunday, May 12

