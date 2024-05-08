J&S Classics Central Pa. Sprint Cars update; Week 11
(WHTM) – Lance Dewease earned his first point series victory of the season at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night in the only race that was able to run last week.
The win marked the first career 410 sprint car victory for car owner Barry Shearer at Williams Grove. It was Dewease’s 115th career victory at Williams Grove with Lawrence Chevrolet.
Dewease overtook Chad Trout for the lead in the third turn on the lap 21, but the caution flag came out before he could cross the line, giving the lead back to Trout by rule.
Two laps following the restart, on lap 23, Dewease changed lanes in the second corner as Trout tried to block. Dewease made the pass and took the checkered flag by 2.472 seconds over second place Troy Wagaman, Jr.
Trout dropped to sixth at the finish, while the top three finishers were Dewease, Wagaman Jr. and Chase Dietz.
Both Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway’s races were rained out on Saturday.
The 2024 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after Week 11 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
433
3
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
357
1
3
39M
Anthony Macri
352
6
4
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
269
2
5
23
Devon Borden
263
1
6
1/2D
Chase Dietz
234
1
7
5w
Lucas Wolfe
171
8
99M
Kyle Moody
164
9
5
Dylan Cisney
156
1
10
12
Lance Dewease
134
1
11
X/16
Matt Campbell
99
11
67
Justin Whittall
99
13
8
Cory Elisason
98
1
13
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
15
5e
Aaron Bollinger
90
15
11
TJ Stutts
90
17
35
Austin Bishop
88
1
18
17B
Steve Buckwalter
81
19
5
Tyler Ross
67
20
45
Jeff Halligan
64
20
20
Justin Peck
64
22
69k
Logan Wagner
62
23
75
Cameron Smith
60
23
33/77
Michael Walter II
60
25
19r/10
Mark Smith
42
Upcoming races:
Lincoln Speedway World of Outlaws – Wednesday, May 8
Williams Grove Speedway World of Outlaws – Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11
Selinsgrove Speedway – Sunday, May 12
