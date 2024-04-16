Advertisement

J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 8

Amber Charnoff
·2 min read

(WHTM) – Two tracks were able to beat the rain this past weekend with Devon Borden and Danny Dietrich earning point series wins.

Williams Grove Speedway was rained out on Friday night and the weather forced Lincoln Speedway to cancel on Saturday too.

Port Royal speedway ran on Saturday with Devon Borden taking the win. Borden edged out Danny Dietrich in the last lap for his first win of the season.

Danny Dietrich secured a victory at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating a storm that canceled the remainder of the show. It was BAPS second race of the year and Dietrich’s third win.

Dietrich remains in top place in the point series standings with 178 more points than second-place Freddie Rahmer. With the win at BAPS, Dietrich tied third-place Anthony Macri for the most series wins so far this season.

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after week 8 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48

Danny Dietrich

380

3

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

202

1

3

39M

Anthony Macri

188

3

4

23

Devon Borden

176

1

5

1/2D

Chase Dietz

169

1

6

99M

Kyle Moody

150

7

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

129

1

8

8

Cory Elisason

98

9

X/16

Matt Campbell

83

10

5

Dylan Cisney

80

11

5e

Aaron Bollinger

78

12

17/27s

Dylan Norris

76

13

20

Justin Peck

64

13

5w

Lucas Wolfe

64

13

12

Lance Dewease

64

16

45

Jeff Halligan

46

16

75

Cameron Smith

46

18

10

Paulie Colagiovanni

35

19

5

Tyler Ross

32

19

69k

Logan Wagner

32

21

17B

Steve Buckwalter

30

21

33W

Michael Walter II

30

23

35K

Jake Karklin

28

24

35

Austin Bishop

26

25

8D

Billy Dietrich

20

25

39

Briggs Danner

20

25

11/11P

T J Stutts

20

25

33

Gerard McIntyre Jr

20

25

00

Chris Frank

20

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, April 19 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, April 20 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

  • Sunday, April 21 – Selinsgrove Speedway (1st points series race of season)

  • Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, April 27 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway

  • Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.