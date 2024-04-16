J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 8

(WHTM) – Two tracks were able to beat the rain this past weekend with Devon Borden and Danny Dietrich earning point series wins.

Williams Grove Speedway was rained out on Friday night and the weather forced Lincoln Speedway to cancel on Saturday too.

Port Royal speedway ran on Saturday with Devon Borden taking the win. Borden edged out Danny Dietrich in the last lap for his first win of the season.

Danny Dietrich secured a victory at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating a storm that canceled the remainder of the show. It was BAPS second race of the year and Dietrich’s third win.

Dietrich remains in top place in the point series standings with 178 more points than second-place Freddie Rahmer. With the win at BAPS, Dietrich tied third-place Anthony Macri for the most series wins so far this season.

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after week 8 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48 Danny Dietrich 380 3 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 202 1 3 39M Anthony Macri 188 3 4 23 Devon Borden 176 1 5 1/2D Chase Dietz 169 1 6 99M Kyle Moody 150 7 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 129 1 8 8 Cory Elisason 98 9 X/16 Matt Campbell 83 10 5 Dylan Cisney 80 11 5e Aaron Bollinger 78 12 17/27s Dylan Norris 76 13 20 Justin Peck 64 13 5w Lucas Wolfe 64 13 12 Lance Dewease 64 16 45 Jeff Halligan 46 16 75 Cameron Smith 46 18 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 35 19 5 Tyler Ross 32 19 69k Logan Wagner 32 21 17B Steve Buckwalter 30 21 33W Michael Walter II 30 23 35K Jake Karklin 28 24 35 Austin Bishop 26 25 8D Billy Dietrich 20 25 39 Briggs Danner 20 25 11/11P T J Stutts 20 25 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 20 25 00 Chris Frank 20

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 19 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 20 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway

Sunday, April 21 – Selinsgrove Speedway (1st points series race of season)

Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 27 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway

Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway

