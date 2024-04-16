J&S Classics Central Pa Sprint Cars update; Week 8
(WHTM) – Two tracks were able to beat the rain this past weekend with Devon Borden and Danny Dietrich earning point series wins.
Williams Grove Speedway was rained out on Friday night and the weather forced Lincoln Speedway to cancel on Saturday too.
Port Royal speedway ran on Saturday with Devon Borden taking the win. Borden edged out Danny Dietrich in the last lap for his first win of the season.
Danny Dietrich secured a victory at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating a storm that canceled the remainder of the show. It was BAPS second race of the year and Dietrich’s third win.
Dietrich remains in top place in the point series standings with 178 more points than second-place Freddie Rahmer. With the win at BAPS, Dietrich tied third-place Anthony Macri for the most series wins so far this season.
The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings after week 8 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48
Danny Dietrich
380
3
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
202
1
3
39M
Anthony Macri
188
3
4
23
Devon Borden
176
1
5
1/2D
Chase Dietz
169
1
6
99M
Kyle Moody
150
7
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
129
1
8
8
Cory Elisason
98
9
X/16
Matt Campbell
83
10
5
Dylan Cisney
80
11
5e
Aaron Bollinger
78
12
17/27s
Dylan Norris
76
13
20
Justin Peck
64
13
5w
Lucas Wolfe
64
13
12
Lance Dewease
64
16
45
Jeff Halligan
46
16
75
Cameron Smith
46
18
10
Paulie Colagiovanni
35
19
5
Tyler Ross
32
19
69k
Logan Wagner
32
21
17B
Steve Buckwalter
30
21
33W
Michael Walter II
30
23
35K
Jake Karklin
28
24
35
Austin Bishop
26
25
8D
Billy Dietrich
20
25
39
Briggs Danner
20
25
11/11P
T J Stutts
20
25
33
Gerard McIntyre Jr
20
25
00
Chris Frank
20
The upcoming race schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 19 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 20 – Lincoln Speedway & Port Royal Speedway
Sunday, April 21 – Selinsgrove Speedway (1st points series race of season)
Friday, April 26 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 27 – Port Royal Speedway & Lincoln Speedway
Sunday, April 28 – BAPS Motor Speedway
