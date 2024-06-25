Advertisement

J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 18

amber charnoff
·2 min read

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was plenty of sprint car action this week as drivers prepare for PA Speed Week.

On Friday night Steve Buckwalter earned his first victory of the year at Williams Grove Speedway. It marked Buckwalter’s 14th win of his career. Buckwalter had a 3.159-second lead by the 13th lap and didn’t let up, winning by a 3.230-second margin.

Saturday’s action at Port Royal Speedway saw Anthony Macri take home $22,000 when Sandy Kline and her son Dean Kline surprised everyone by offering the prize in honor of Sandy’s late husband Jim Kline.

At Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Matt Campbell took home his first point series main of 2024.

Speedweek 2024 is up next with 10 nights of racing in a row at 7 different tracks. The event kicks off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with a $10,000 purse. Every race of Speedweek will be paying at least $10,000.

The event continues on Saturday, June 29, at Lincoln Speedway with a $25,000 feature. The weekend finishes with a $10,000 feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 30.

PA Speed Week will continue for seven more nights, wrapping up at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 7.

Danny Dietrich currently holds the J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series lead.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 18 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48/29

Danny Dietrich

672

6

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

603

1

3

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

582

3

4

39m

Anthony Macri

470

7

5

23

Devon Borden

403

1

6

5w

Lucas Wolfe

397

1

7

1/2D

Chase Dietz

385

1

8

11/11p

T J Stutts

283

1

9

12

Lance Dewease

279

2

10

75

Cameron Smith

246

2

11

X/16

Matt Campbell

224

1

12

5

Dylan Cisney

214

1

13

5

Tyler Ross

211

1

14

35

Austin Bishop

210

1

14

99m

Kyle Moody

210

16

67

Justin Whittall

200

1

17

8

Cory Eliason

168

1

18

17B

Steve Buckwalter

161

1

19

5E/19

Aaron Bollinger

157

20

69k

Logan Wagner

138

1

21

19

Brent Marks

128

22

7BC

Tyler Courtney

120

1

23

1X

Chad Trout

111

24

45/1w

Jeff Halligan

104

25

39

Kody Hartlaub

103

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.