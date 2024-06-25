J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 18
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was plenty of sprint car action this week as drivers prepare for PA Speed Week.
On Friday night Steve Buckwalter earned his first victory of the year at Williams Grove Speedway. It marked Buckwalter’s 14th win of his career. Buckwalter had a 3.159-second lead by the 13th lap and didn’t let up, winning by a 3.230-second margin.
Saturday’s action at Port Royal Speedway saw Anthony Macri take home $22,000 when Sandy Kline and her son Dean Kline surprised everyone by offering the prize in honor of Sandy’s late husband Jim Kline.
At Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Matt Campbell took home his first point series main of 2024.
Speedweek 2024 is up next with 10 nights of racing in a row at 7 different tracks. The event kicks off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with a $10,000 purse. Every race of Speedweek will be paying at least $10,000.
The event continues on Saturday, June 29, at Lincoln Speedway with a $25,000 feature. The weekend finishes with a $10,000 feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 30.
PA Speed Week will continue for seven more nights, wrapping up at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 7.
Danny Dietrich currently holds the J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series lead.
The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 18 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48/29
Danny Dietrich
672
6
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
603
1
3
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
582
3
4
39m
Anthony Macri
470
7
5
23
Devon Borden
403
1
6
5w
Lucas Wolfe
397
1
7
1/2D
Chase Dietz
385
1
8
11/11p
T J Stutts
283
1
9
12
Lance Dewease
279
2
10
75
Cameron Smith
246
2
11
X/16
Matt Campbell
224
1
12
5
Dylan Cisney
214
1
13
5
Tyler Ross
211
1
14
35
Austin Bishop
210
1
14
99m
Kyle Moody
210
16
67
Justin Whittall
200
1
17
8
Cory Eliason
168
1
18
17B
Steve Buckwalter
161
1
19
5E/19
Aaron Bollinger
157
20
69k
Logan Wagner
138
1
21
19
Brent Marks
128
22
7BC
Tyler Courtney
120
1
23
1X
Chad Trout
111
24
45/1w
Jeff Halligan
104
25
39
Kody Hartlaub
103
