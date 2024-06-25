J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 18

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was plenty of sprint car action this week as drivers prepare for PA Speed Week.

On Friday night Steve Buckwalter earned his first victory of the year at Williams Grove Speedway. It marked Buckwalter’s 14th win of his career. Buckwalter had a 3.159-second lead by the 13th lap and didn’t let up, winning by a 3.230-second margin.

Saturday’s action at Port Royal Speedway saw Anthony Macri take home $22,000 when Sandy Kline and her son Dean Kline surprised everyone by offering the prize in honor of Sandy’s late husband Jim Kline.

At Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Matt Campbell took home his first point series main of 2024.

Speedweek 2024 is up next with 10 nights of racing in a row at 7 different tracks. The event kicks off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with a $10,000 purse. Every race of Speedweek will be paying at least $10,000.

The event continues on Saturday, June 29, at Lincoln Speedway with a $25,000 feature. The weekend finishes with a $10,000 feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 30.

PA Speed Week will continue for seven more nights, wrapping up at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 7.

Danny Dietrich currently holds the J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series lead.

The 2024 J&S Classics Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings after Week 18 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48/29 Danny Dietrich 672 6 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 603 1 3 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 582 3 4 39m Anthony Macri 470 7 5 23 Devon Borden 403 1 6 5w Lucas Wolfe 397 1 7 1/2D Chase Dietz 385 1 8 11/11p T J Stutts 283 1 9 12 Lance Dewease 279 2 10 75 Cameron Smith 246 2 11 X/16 Matt Campbell 224 1 12 5 Dylan Cisney 214 1 13 5 Tyler Ross 211 1 14 35 Austin Bishop 210 1 14 99m Kyle Moody 210 16 67 Justin Whittall 200 1 17 8 Cory Eliason 168 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 161 1 19 5E/19 Aaron Bollinger 157 20 69k Logan Wagner 138 1 21 19 Brent Marks 128 22 7BC Tyler Courtney 120 1 23 1X Chad Trout 111 24 45/1w Jeff Halligan 104 25 39 Kody Hartlaub 103

