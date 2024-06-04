Advertisement

J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 15

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five different drivers took home the top prize in four nights of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars action in Week 15.

The week started with a race at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, May 28 with High Limit Sprint Car Series for Thunder On The Hill. Brent Marks earned his first career win at Grandview Speedway to pocket the $20,000 prize.

On Friday, May 31, Daryn Pittman drove to victory in the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway. It was the first time Pittman had driven in eight months and his first win at Williams Grove in eight years.

The 45-year-old from Oklahoma had a clean sweep; taking $300 for his quick time in time trials and winning the $8,000 feature race.

On Saturday, June 1 Logan Wagner drove the Kreitz Racing 69k to victory at Port Royal Speedway, marking his first win of the year.

That same day Troy Wagaman Jr. placed first at Lincoln Speedway in the Steve Smith Tribute race, earning $10,119.

The week finished with Danny Dietrich cruising to a win at Selinsgrove Speedway for his 6th victory of the year.

Dietrich is currently in first place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with Freddie Rahmer in second and Anthony Macri in third.

The full standings after Week 15 are as follows:

Position

Car Number

Driver

Points

Series Wins

1

48/29

Danny Dietrich

672

6

2

8/51

Freddie Rahmer

447

1

3

39m

Anthony Macri

420

6

4

27

Troy Wagaman Jr

416

3

5

23

Devon Borden

350

1

6

5w

Lucas Wolfe

336

1

7

1/2D

Chase Dietz

320

1

8

12

Lance Dewease

199

1

9

5

Dylan Cisney

196

1

10

99m

Kyle Moody

194

11

11/11p

T J Stutts

173

11

8

Cory Eliason

168

1

13

69k

Logan Wagner

138

1

14

35

Austin Bishop

132

1

15

7BC

Tyler Courtney

120

1

16

5

Tyler Ross

120

17

X/16

Matt Campbell

119

18

67

Justin Whittall

111

19

5e/19

Aaron Bollinger

102

20

75

Cameron Smith

98

20

17/27s

Dylan Norris

98

22

19

Brent Marks

93

1

23

35K

Jake Karklin

91

24

45

Jeff Halligan

88

25

5

Spencer Bayston

82

Upcoming races:

  • Friday, June 7 – Williams Grove Speedway

  • Saturday, June 8 – Port Royal Speedway

  • Saturday, June 8 – Lincoln Speedway

