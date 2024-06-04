J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 15
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five different drivers took home the top prize in four nights of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars action in Week 15.
The week started with a race at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, May 28 with High Limit Sprint Car Series for Thunder On The Hill. Brent Marks earned his first career win at Grandview Speedway to pocket the $20,000 prize.
On Friday, May 31, Daryn Pittman drove to victory in the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway. It was the first time Pittman had driven in eight months and his first win at Williams Grove in eight years.
The 45-year-old from Oklahoma had a clean sweep; taking $300 for his quick time in time trials and winning the $8,000 feature race.
On Saturday, June 1 Logan Wagner drove the Kreitz Racing 69k to victory at Port Royal Speedway, marking his first win of the year.
That same day Troy Wagaman Jr. placed first at Lincoln Speedway in the Steve Smith Tribute race, earning $10,119.
The week finished with Danny Dietrich cruising to a win at Selinsgrove Speedway for his 6th victory of the year.
Dietrich is currently in first place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with Freddie Rahmer in second and Anthony Macri in third.
The full standings after Week 15 are as follows:
Position
Car Number
Driver
Points
Series Wins
1
48/29
Danny Dietrich
672
6
2
8/51
Freddie Rahmer
447
1
3
39m
Anthony Macri
420
6
4
27
Troy Wagaman Jr
416
3
5
23
Devon Borden
350
1
6
5w
Lucas Wolfe
336
1
7
1/2D
Chase Dietz
320
1
8
12
Lance Dewease
199
1
9
5
Dylan Cisney
196
1
10
99m
Kyle Moody
194
11
11/11p
T J Stutts
173
11
8
Cory Eliason
168
1
13
69k
Logan Wagner
138
1
14
35
Austin Bishop
132
1
15
7BC
Tyler Courtney
120
1
16
5
Tyler Ross
120
17
X/16
Matt Campbell
119
18
67
Justin Whittall
111
19
5e/19
Aaron Bollinger
102
20
75
Cameron Smith
98
20
17/27s
Dylan Norris
98
22
19
Brent Marks
93
1
23
35K
Jake Karklin
91
24
45
Jeff Halligan
88
25
5
Spencer Bayston
82
Upcoming races:
Friday, June 7 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, June 8 – Port Royal Speedway
Saturday, June 8 – Lincoln Speedway
