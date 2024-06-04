J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update; Week 15

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five different drivers took home the top prize in four nights of J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars action in Week 15.

The week started with a race at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, May 28 with High Limit Sprint Car Series for Thunder On The Hill. Brent Marks earned his first career win at Grandview Speedway to pocket the $20,000 prize.

On Friday, May 31, Daryn Pittman drove to victory in the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway. It was the first time Pittman had driven in eight months and his first win at Williams Grove in eight years.

The 45-year-old from Oklahoma had a clean sweep; taking $300 for his quick time in time trials and winning the $8,000 feature race.

Sprint car driver earns long-awaited victory at Williams Grove Speedway

On Saturday, June 1 Logan Wagner drove the Kreitz Racing 69k to victory at Port Royal Speedway, marking his first win of the year.

That same day Troy Wagaman Jr. placed first at Lincoln Speedway in the Steve Smith Tribute race, earning $10,119.

The week finished with Danny Dietrich cruising to a win at Selinsgrove Speedway for his 6th victory of the year.

Dietrich is currently in first place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings with Freddie Rahmer in second and Anthony Macri in third.

The full standings after Week 15 are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 48/29 Danny Dietrich 672 6 2 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 447 1 3 39m Anthony Macri 420 6 4 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 416 3 5 23 Devon Borden 350 1 6 5w Lucas Wolfe 336 1 7 1/2D Chase Dietz 320 1 8 12 Lance Dewease 199 1 9 5 Dylan Cisney 196 1 10 99m Kyle Moody 194 11 11/11p T J Stutts 173 11 8 Cory Eliason 168 1 13 69k Logan Wagner 138 1 14 35 Austin Bishop 132 1 15 7BC Tyler Courtney 120 1 16 5 Tyler Ross 120 17 X/16 Matt Campbell 119 18 67 Justin Whittall 111 19 5e/19 Aaron Bollinger 102 20 75 Cameron Smith 98 20 17/27s Dylan Norris 98 22 19 Brent Marks 93 1 23 35K Jake Karklin 91 24 45 Jeff Halligan 88 25 5 Spencer Bayston 82

Upcoming races:

Friday, June 7 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, June 8 – Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 8 – Lincoln Speedway

