Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had an unheralded start to his NFL career, but he’s come a long way since signing with New England as an undrafted free agent.

Jackson moved his way up the depth chart over his first few seasons to become a fixture in the New England defense and he has made life miserable on quarterbacks by recording 24 career interceptions, including seven this year. His 2021 work led to a Pro Bowl berth this week and Jackson said Thursday that he has his eyes on another designation.

Former Patriot Darrelle Revis was once the proprietor of Revis Island because of his ability to lock down opposing receivers and Jackson wouldn’t mind an island of his own.

“I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the island. That’s what I get paid to do,” Jackson said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet. But it’s coming real soon.”

Jackson ensured that the Patriots secondary didn’t miss a beat after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers this year, which may not earn him an island but it certainly makes him a player offenses will have to be aware of if they want to beat New England this season.

J.C. Jackson trying to create his own island originally appeared on Pro Football Talk