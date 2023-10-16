J.C. Jackson takes issue with controversial DPI call vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots didn't do themselves many favors in their Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but they may have a fair gripe with one key penalty called against them in crunch time.

On third-and-8 with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Pats cornerback J.C. Jackson was flagged for a controversial pass interference that extended the Raiders' drive. The Las Vegas offense didn't capitalize and ended up punting a few plays later, but the penalty call was a momentum-shifter that cost New England valuable seconds on the game clock.

Jackson didn't mince words about the call after the game.

"Bulls--- man. That was bulls---," he said, per NESN's Dakota Randall. "That was good coverage, tight coverage. ... I played it exactly how I wanted to play it."

Jackson's candid reaction is understandable. The pass, which was intended for rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker, appeared to be uncatchable. What should have been ruled an incomplete pass instead went into the box score as one of the Patriots' 10 costly penalties.

Mac Jones and the Pats offense got the ball back with 2:30 left on the clock. DeVante Parker dropped a perfect deep ball, the Patriots were called for a delay of game, and then Jones was sacked in the end zone for a safety that handed the Raiders a 21-17 win.

The Patriots are now 1-5 on the season with three consecutive devastating defeats. It won't get any easier for them next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills.