Cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the biggest additions to the Chargers defense this offseason, but he may not be part of the lineup to open the regular season.

The Chargers announced today that Jackson had ankle surgery. He is expected to miss between two and four weeks with the injury.

If it is the longer end of that window, Jackson will likely miss at least two games. The Chargers will host the Raiders to open the season in less than three weeks and then have a quick turnaround to go to Arrowhead Stadium for a Thursday night game against the Chiefs.

The Chargers would love to have Jackson on hand as they try to slow down Patrick Mahomes and company, but the long view make push his debut further into the season.

J.C. Jackson set to miss 2-4 weeks after ankle surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk