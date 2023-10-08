J.C. Jackson responds to question asking if Patriots feel the same without Tom Brady

The last time J.C. Jackson was a New England Patriot the team was a playoff contender.

It was back in 2021, which was the early beginnings of quarterback Mac Jones’ NFL career. The rookie showed promise with a Pro Bowl season and a playoff berth in his first year as a pro.

But that feels like a lifetime ago at this point.

The team Jackson returned to has slumped to a 1-4 record and looks to be one of the worst in the league. When speaking for the first time since being traded back to New England, Jackson responded to a question asking if things felt the same in New England without Tom Brady as the quarterback.

“It pretty much feels the same, but having Tom out here, I don’t know, man,” Jackson said. “That’s a weird question, but yeah, it feels the same to me, man.”

Jackson has been gone for the last two seasons, but he still knows how to answer questions like a perfect Patriot. Things obviously don’t look the same in New England as they did when Brady was under center.

One look at the current team and it’s clear Patriots fans don’t need Jackson to tell them that.

