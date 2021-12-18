J.C. Jackson on potentially making his first Pro Bowl: ‘It’d mean a lot’

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson is on track to make his first Pro Bowl. With seven interceptions, that is good enough for second in the NFL. In addition, his 17 pass deflections are tied for first in that category.

Over his last five games, he has been on a hot streak.. He has recorded four interceptions during this timeframe, including two against the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of November. With the departure of cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers, Jackson has assumed the shutdown cornerback role for New England.

Now, he is on the cusp of making his first Pro Bowl. As of Thursday, he is the top vote-getter among all AFC cornerbacks. As transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com, Jackson would be happy to receive the accolade.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me,” he said. “I’ve never been in the Pro Bowl, so just making that, getting that acknowledgment, it’d mean a lot. It means I’m doing something good.”

With Pro Bowl rosters being announced on Monday, Jackson won’t have to wait long to see if he makes the cut.

