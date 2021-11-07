J.C. Jackson picks Sam Darnold, puts Patriots up 21-6 with 88-yard touchdown

The Panthers were in the red zone for the second time all day on their first drive of the second half, but it didn’t end with points for them.

It did end with points for the Patriots. Cornerback J.C. Jackson intercepted a Sam Darnold pass and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown that has New England up 21-6 on the road.

Darnold extended the play with his feet, but floated a pass right to Jackson and the cornerback sprinted for his first career touchdown. It’s the fourth interception of the year for Jackson, who missed time at practice this week with an illness.

Darnold is now 7-of-16 for 78 yards after starting the day with a questionable tag due to a right shoulder injury. The Panthers pulled an ineffective Darnold a couple of weeks ago, but they’ve stuck with him thus far this Sunday.

