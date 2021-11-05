J.C. Jackson will pay in Week 9 despite illness; 13 Patriots questionable

The New England Patriots will have cornerback J.C. Jackson for their Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He had missed two consecutive practices, which cast his status in doubt. But he practiced fully on Friday, and the Patriots scrapped him from the injury report.

New England added two players, however: punter Jake Bailey (right knee) and receiver N’Keal Harry (knee). They were the only additions, with DT Christian Barmore (foot), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), DT Carl Davis (hand), S Cody Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder) and OLB Kyle Van Noy (groin) listed as questionable.

J.C. Jackson is no longer on the injury report. So he'll play. But 2 new Patriots on the injury report: Punter Jake Bailey and WR N'Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/H6PYSouNpb — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 5, 2021

New England kicks off against the Panthers in Carolina at 1 p.m. on Sunday. They will release the inactive list at 11:30 a.m. to report which players will be on the game day roster.

