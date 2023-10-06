J.C. Jackson made strong impression in first practice back with Patriots

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was back on the practice field with the New England Patriots for the first time in nearly two years, and it was as if he’d never left, according to safety Jabrill Peppers.

“It was good,” said Peppers, when speaking with media members after Thursday’s practice. “It definitely went well. I would say he didn’t miss a beat.”

That’s good news for the Patriots considering nearly every cornerback on their roster is injured.

Rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez is believed to be done for the season with a torn labrum, while Jack Jones and Marcus Jones are both still on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Jonathan Jones has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and he was limited in Thursday’s practice.

It’s important to note that Jackson played his best football in New England. He was an All-Pro in 2021 and the No. 20-ranked player in the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2022”.

Jackson has always been a solid fit in coach Bill Belichick’s defensive system, and his return should boost the secondary enough to have a fighting chance this season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire