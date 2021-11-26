J.C. Jackson: ‘I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time’

J.C. Jackson is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL and he continues to improve each season.

The 26-year-old has quickly thrived in Stephon Gilmore’s role as the team’s No. 1 cornerback and the Patriots now have the best scoring defense in the league. Jackson had the second-most interceptions (9) in the NFL last year and he now has the second-most this season with six.

But, he isn’t just a ballhawk who risks coverage mistakes to chase the interceptions and make the big plays. He’s a lockdown corner who left Week 11 as one of the most dangerous defenders for opposing quarterbacks to target.

He’s accomplished all of this as an undrafted free agent — one that Bill Belichick believed in and helped nurture. Because of this, Jackson had a strong statement about his future with the team.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick,” Jackson said. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here … It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

J.C. Jackson: “I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick. I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here … It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/PMc7Wd0VVT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 26, 2021

Money is the only issue and the Patriots aren’t known for throwing large amounts of cash at cornerbacks. But, Stephon Gilmore did receive a five-year, $65 million deal that worked out well for both parties.

Jackson’s contract expires at the end of the season, and although the Patriots could franchise tag him, it’ll be much more likely that he’ll look for his big payday — which is rightly deserved.

It’s clear what Jackson’s intentions are and the question now is — can the Patriots throw enough money to keep him around?

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts