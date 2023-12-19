J.C. Jackson likely done for season after being placed on reserve/non-football illness list

The New England Patriots officially placed veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson on the reserve/non-football illness list on Tuesday, which likely brings an end to his season with the team.

Jackson didn’t play a single snap in the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the team started rookie cornerback Alex Austin for the first time this season, when facing the defending Super Bowl champions.

Jackson is reportedly dealing with a personal matter. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, when speaking with Jackson’s agent, Neil Schwartz, the former All-Pro corner is going through mental health issues right now.

Understandably, coach Bill Belichick shut down questions regarding the matter when speaking with media members.

The primary focus right now is obviously Jackson’s health over football because some things are clearly bigger than the game being played on the field.

