J.C. Jackson, James Bradberry 49ers' potential answers at cornerback

One of the highest priorities for the 49ers this offseason is to upgrade the defensive secondary, specifically the cornerback position.

Safety is also an area that San Francisco will address, but corner proved to be a more glaring weakness throughout the 2021 season and deep into the playoffs.

After veteran corner Jason Verrett tore his ACL in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, the cornerback position was a thorn in the side of San Francisco's defense all season long. The two outside corner positions featured appearances from Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, Josh Norman, Dontae Johnson and Deommodore Lenoir.

Moseley was the most consistent of the group and even the rookie Thomas made strides throughout the second half of the season as a starter, but the position continued to be a weakness and should be one of the main focuses this offseason.

If the 49ers are looking to upgrade the position with top-end talent, here are two players that are expected to be available either in free agency or through trade this offseason.

The 2021 Pro Bowler was one of the best corners this season, posting an overall PFF grade of 82.7 for the New England Patriots, one of the best marks at the position behind Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey. Playing in all 17 games this season, Jackson recorded eight interceptions, one touchdown and combined to make 58 tackles.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the 26-year-old is expected to become a free agent this offseason with New England not expected to use the franchise tag.

From NFL Now: #Patriots CB JC Jackson is expected to hit the free agent market, rather than receive the franchise tag. One of the top CBs will generate significant interest. pic.twitter.com/i3PE7GGGNE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Jackson signed a 1-year, $3.384 million contract with the Patriots last offseason. Finishing the season as one of the top corners, his value should skyrocket into the upper echelon of the market and could possibly net him a deal that pays him around $15-17 million annually, which is consistent with other stars at the position.

If the 49ers do indeed trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and find themselves with around $25 million in salary cap space, a move to sign Jackson will be difficult but certainly not impossible.

A Pro Bowler for the New York Giants in 2020, Bradberry could be a slightly more feasible option financially for the 49ers this offseason.

Rapoport also reported on Friday that Bradberry -- who is still under contract with the Giants -- could potentially be available through trade this offseason.

From NFL Now: While the #Giants aren't expected to trade Saquon Barkley, CB James Bradberry could be had in a trade. Teams are expected to inquire about the former big ticket FA, who is in the last year of his deal. pic.twitter.com/EoRXfLWwyy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

A big-ticket signing for the Giants a few years ago, Bradberry continues to play at a high level and is one of the lone bright spots on defense for New York.

Starting 16 games this season, Bradberry recorded four interceptions, recovered two fumbles and made 47 combined tackles. His overall PFF grade of 62.8 is down from his Pro Bowl season in 2020 where he recorded a 79.8 grade.

In 2021, Bradberry made $14.5 million slightly below the top tier at corner but still within the Top-10 at the position. Due to make around the same next season, the Giants can save around $12 million in salary cap space if they were to trade Bradberry.

Both Jackson and Bradberry wouldn't come cheap, but each could provide the 49ers with a solid, consistent cornerback option opposite of Moseley next season while plugging a noticeable hole in the secondary.

Whether or not they will have the financial flexibility to do so remains to be seen.

