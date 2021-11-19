J. C. Jackson had a nasty INT, and NFL fans lost their minds
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson recorded his sixth interception of the season, to secure a win for the New England Patriots. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, on Thursday night.
In the fourth quarter, Matt Ryan threw a pass that was intended for wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. The pass was too high, resulting in a tipped pass and an interception for corner JC Jackson. Jackson’s interception was part of a four-interception effort for the Patriots defense, which was enormously dominant, logging interceptions against three different quarterbacks: Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.
The interception generated plenty of reaction on social media.
Another one for Mr Int 🤣🤣
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) November 19, 2021
What a pick by JC Jackson
— Pat Lane (@plane_pats) November 19, 2021
The ball just can’t stay away from J.C. Jackson. That’s 6 picks on the season. His price tag just keeps going up. #Patriots
— Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) November 19, 2021
J.C. Jackson has been very, very good over the last five or six weeks.
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 19, 2021
PICK PARTY! pic.twitter.com/LueQWjue7u
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 19, 2021
Oh look, another J.C. Jackson interception.
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2021
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 19, 2021
New England will have a little bit of a break before taking on the Tennessee Titans November 28. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.
