J. C. Jackson had a nasty INT, and NFL fans lost their minds

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson recorded his sixth interception of the season, to secure a win for the New England Patriots. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, on Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter, Matt Ryan threw a pass that was intended for wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. The pass was too high, resulting in a tipped pass and an interception for corner JC Jackson. Jackson’s interception was part of a four-interception effort for the Patriots defense, which was enormously dominant, logging interceptions against three different quarterbacks: Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.

The interception generated plenty of reaction on social media.

Another one for Mr Int 🤣🤣 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) November 19, 2021

What a pick by JC Jackson — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) November 19, 2021

The ball just can’t stay away from J.C. Jackson. That’s 6 picks on the season. His price tag just keeps going up. #Patriots — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) November 19, 2021

J.C. Jackson has been very, very good over the last five or six weeks. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 19, 2021

Oh look, another J.C. Jackson interception. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2021

New England will have a little bit of a break before taking on the Tennessee Titans November 28. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

