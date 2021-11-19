J. C. Jackson had a nasty INT, and NFL fans lost their minds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson recorded his sixth interception of the season, to secure a win for the New England Patriots. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, on Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter, Matt Ryan threw a pass that was intended for wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. The pass was too high, resulting in a tipped pass and an interception for corner JC Jackson. Jackson’s interception was part of a four-interception effort for the Patriots defense, which was enormously dominant, logging interceptions against three different quarterbacks: Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.

The interception generated plenty of reaction on social media.

New England will have a little bit of a break before taking on the Tennessee Titans November 28. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

Related

Nelson Agholor scored a TD on terrible busted coverage from the Falcons

Recommended Stories