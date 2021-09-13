J.C. Jackson gives candid assessment of Tua Tagovailoa after Patriots' loss
Tua Tagovailoa didn't perform at a super high level in Sunday's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback made enough plays to help his team leave Gillette Stadium with a 17-16 win.
Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 202 yards with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and a fourth-quarter interception that could have cost the Dolphins the victory if their defense didn't come up with a turnover of its own on the ensuing Patriots drive.
The former Alabama quarterback's performance didn't impress Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who gave a surprisingly candid assessment of Tagovailoa after the game.
Here's what Jackson said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald:
Based on that assessment, did he expect the Patriots would get an interception earlier than they did?
Jackson: “Yeah.”
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 12, 2021
Even if you agree with Jackson's comments, it's not the best look following a loss.
Tagovailoa hasn't put up eye-popping stats against the Patriots in his career, but he's 2-0, which is really all that matters.
The Patriots defense will get another shot at beating Tagovailoa but not until the regular season finale in Week 18 at Miami.