J.C. Jackson gives candid assessment of Tua Tagovailoa after Patriots' loss

Jackson gives candid assessment of Tua Tagovailoa after Patriots' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tua Tagovailoa didn't perform at a super high level in Sunday's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback made enough plays to help his team leave Gillette Stadium with a 17-16 win.

Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 202 yards with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and a fourth-quarter interception that could have cost the Dolphins the victory if their defense didn't come up with a turnover of its own on the ensuing Patriots drive.

The former Alabama quarterback's performance didn't impress Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who gave a surprisingly candid assessment of Tagovailoa after the game.

Here's what Jackson said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald:

Based on that assessment, did he expect the Patriots would get an interception earlier than they did?



Jackson: “Yeah.” — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 12, 2021

Even if you agree with Jackson's comments, it's not the best look following a loss.

Tagovailoa hasn't put up eye-popping stats against the Patriots in his career, but he's 2-0, which is really all that matters.

The Patriots defense will get another shot at beating Tagovailoa but not until the regular season finale in Week 18 at Miami.