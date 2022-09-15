The Chargers don’t know yet whether cornerback J.C. Jackson will be able to play tonight against the Chiefs.

Jackson will go through pre-game warmups and then be a game-time decision, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the idea that he’d make a big difference in their secondary, but he had to miss Week One after August ankle surgery. If he can play tonight, he’d be a major boost to the Chargers’ defense against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ excellent passing game.

The Chargers and Chiefs kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET in the first game of the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football package that airs only on Amazon Prime Video. We’ll know when the inactives come out at 6:50 whether Jackson is ready to go.

J.C. Jackson a game time decision for Chargers vs. Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk