J.C. Jackson on contract negotiations with Patriots: ‘I guess they feel like they don’t need me’

With free agency set to begin in roughly one month, the New England Patriots have not reached out to J.C. Jackson, the cornerback said in an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry.

Jackson, whose contract expires in March and is slated to enter free agency, said that the Patriots had not been in contact with him about a potential contract extension. Tuesday was the first day that teams could place a franchise tag on players — and Jackson is a strong candidate for the tag. He was a cornerstone in the Patriots secondary last season. He recorded eight interceptions and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told NBC Sports Boston in a recent interview. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Jackson and the Patriots could come to terms on an extension prior to free agency. If the Patriots want to keep him from hitting the open market, teams have until March 8 to put a franchise tag on players. He would be open to playing the 2022 season with a franchise tag.

“I love the game,” he told NBC Sports Boston. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”

New England tried to get a deal done with Jackson during the 2021 season, but nothing came of the negotiations, Jackson said. Now, the Patriots sit in a difficult spot with their star corner, before the free agent blitz is set to begin.

