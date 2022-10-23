J.C. Jackson carted to locker room with knee injury, ruled out

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson may have suffered a serious knee injury late in the first half of the Chargers’ matchup against the Seahawks.

Jackson went down after receiver Marquise Goodwin caught a 23-yard touchdown on the left sideline with 1:40 left in the second quarter. Jackson immediately grabbed his right leg.

Jackson was down for a long time, surrounded by his teammates on a knee. He was carted off the field to the locker room before Seattle lined up for its extra point.

The Chargers quickly ruled Jackson out with a knee injury.

After being benched during Monday night’s win over the Broncos, Jackson started Sunday’s contest. Jackson had recorded 13 total tackles with one pass defensed in four games this season. He’s in the first season of a five-year, $82.5 million deal signed as a free agent in March.

