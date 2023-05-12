J.C. Jackson calls out Patriots, says he wants to ‘pick off’ Mac Jones

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is circling his team’s Week 13 meeting with the New England Patriots. That’s when the former All-Pro defensive back makes his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team.

“It’s a revenge game for me, man,” Jackson said, when appearing on NFL Network on Thursday. “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

Jackson, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018, was a huge success story for the team playing opposite of Stephon Gilmore. He helped fortify a defensive unit as a rookie that went on to hold the Los Angeles Rams to only three points in a Super Bowl LIII victory.

The Patriots even believed in him enough that they were willing to trade Gilmore, who was one of the best corners in franchise history. Jackson shot to the top of the depth chart and was believed to be one of the future faces of the defense.

And then the contact negotiations started.

New England simply didn’t value Jackson as much as the Chargers, who ended up offering a whopping five-year, $82.5 million deal to the burgeoning defensive back.

However, his start has been rocky at best. After undergoing ankle surgery, Jackson missed the season opener and was benched not long after his return for on-field struggles. He then suffered a season-ending knee injury.

More so than getting even with the Patriots, we’ll see if Jackson can bounce back, period, for a Chargers team that still managed to finish top-10 in passing yards allowed with him out for most of the 2022 season.

