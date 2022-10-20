Cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March. He has had little to celebrate since.

One of the Chargers’ prized offseason acquisitions has not lived up to the contract.

The team benched him during Monday night’s win over the Broncos, with Jackson playing only 26 of 58 snaps.

“I feel defeated,” Jackson said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media. “I just feel like I’m not just being me.”

Jackson, who missed the first two games after ankle surgery, has allowed a 155.3 passer rating in coverage this season, per Pro Football Focus.

“It’s hard, and it’s very disappointing knowing what I can do, and I’m not able to do it,” Jackson said. “I’m not really playing to my full potential; it’s kind of upsetting.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Jackson remains the starter.

“We’re going to make sure that we stay patient with him because he has all of the tools that we’re looking for,” Staley said.

J.C. Jackson after his benching: I feel defeated originally appeared on Pro Football Talk