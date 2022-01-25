J. C. Jackson among ESPN’s top free agents as big payday looms

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will be a free agent this spring. With that being said, it comes as no surprise that he is going to be valued as one of the top free agents of the class.

Going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018, he quickly made himself known in the NFL. Recording his first interception during Week 4 of that season against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson was quickly able to find a role in New England.

The 26-year-old recorded eight interceptions last year, bringing his career total to 25. He set a career-high with nine interceptions in 2020 — quickly cementing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. After impressive play over the past two seasons, he is in line to cash in during free agency.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert put together a list of the top 50 impending free agents. Jackson was No. 19.

“Jackson made himself some money in 2021 while playing under his restricted free-agent tender, following up a nine-interception season with eight more picks,” Seifert wrote. “No NFL player has more interceptions than Jackson since he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018 (25). Interceptions aren’t always the most reliable metric for cornerback play, but at the very least, Jackson has demonstrated a consistent ability to be around the ball and make plays when he gets the chance.”

Jackson took over the role as top cornerback following the trade of Stephon Gilmore in October. Now as he looks to get a payday, the Patriots will have some decision-making to do.

