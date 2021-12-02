J.C. Jackson stepped up to the No. 1 cornerback spot with the Patriots this season and he’s proven to be a great fit for the job.

Jackson leads the league with 16 passes defensed and has an AFC-best seven interceptions this season. Four of those interceptions came over the team’s last four games and the NFL announced that Jackson has been named the AFC defensive player of the month in recognition of that performance.

Two of Jackson’s interceptions came in a Week Nine win over the Panthers and Jackson returned one of them for the first touchdown of his career. He also forced a fumble in last Sunday’s win over the Titans, recorded six tackles, and was credited with six passes defensed in November.

Jackson will try to keep things rolling against the Bills this weekend and then he and the Patriots will get a bye ahead of the final push for the postseason.

J.C. Jackson is the AFC defensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk