Will A.J. Brown's new deal impact Terry McLaurin? Ron Rivera doesn't think so

Will Brown's new deal impact McLaurin? Rivera doesn't think so originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Perhaps the biggest move that came during the 2022 NFL Draft had nothing to do with any of the players being selected.

Midway through the first round of the draft, Tennessee agreed to a trade with Philadelphia that sent star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles. Moments later, reports surfaced that Brown had already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

Brown's new contract is notable for the Washington Commanders, and not just because he now plays for an NFC East team. The wide receiver is the first from the 2019 draft class to receive a long-term extension, a group that includes Commanders star Terry McLaurin along with San Francisco's Deebo Samuel and Seattle's DK Metcalf.

With Brown's new contract now official, it's certainly of importance as McLaurin's camp and Washington continue to try and work out a long-term contract. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn't think Brown's deal should impact Washington's negotiations with McLaurin, however.

"I don't think it impacts it," Rivera said on Thursday. "A different player, different style more so than anything else. It's just one of those things that you go through negotiations based on what the player is for you.

"Obviously, they're going to tell you what they think about what his value should be," the head coach continued. "So, we'll just work through it and negotiate it and go from there."

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Brown is just the latest player to cash in on what's been a league-wide spending spree at the wide receiver position this offseason. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin all signed new deals this offseason worth north of $20 million annually.

Story continues

With the wide receiver market booming by the day, McLaurin's price tag has only gone up. Yet, Washington remains determined to come to an agreement with its star wideout with long-term security.

"Just so you know, we have started that process," Rivera said. "I'll give you guys that right now."