A.J. Brown is the latest Titans player to state publicly that he wants Julio Jones in Tennessee.

Brown posted a message to Jones on Instagram, telling Jones that he’s fine with Jones becoming the Titans’ No. 1 receiver, but he’s also ready to be there to support Jones.

“Trust me, if you want to carry the load, you can carry it, but if you get tired, you know I can carry you,” Brown said.

Brown is the second high-profile member of the Titans’ offense to appeal publicly for a Jones trade, following running back Derrick Henry.

Ultimately, whether Jones ends up in Tennessee is up to the Falcons and the Titans, but Jones’ contract includes a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million in 2021, and the Titans are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space. So where the recruiting pitch might come in handy is in persuading Jones to adjust his contract to make it easier for the Titans to afford him. Jones may be more eager to make a deal with a team where the star players are eager to have him as a teammate.

A.J. Brown trying to recruit Julio Jones to Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk