The Titans finally got back into their facility on Saturday and they held their first practice in nearly two weeks in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Bills.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was a full participant in that session after being estimated as a limited participant earlier this week. Brown has not played since the season opener against the Titans.

He’s been listed as questionable for Tuesday. Left tackle Taylor Lewan has the same designation after being limited in practice by a shoulder injury.

The Titans activated tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Those two player went on the list before the 12 players who have been placed on it over the last two weeks. None of them will be able to play Tuesday unless their status changes.

A.J. Brown, Taylor Lewan questionable for Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk