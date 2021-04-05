A.J. Brown takes issue with past evaluation of him from ex-Titans scout

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years about the NFL draft process, it’s that scouts and experts aren’t always right — and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown recently reminded us of this fact.

Now, it must be said that trying to peg how good a college player will be in the NFL is by no means easy. Still, that doesn’t make it any less fun to look back at old scouting reports that were just dead wrong.

One instance of this comes from former Titans scout, Blake Beddingfield, who said back in 2019 that Brown was going to be a big slot receiver in the NFL because he “lacks the speed to run away vertically from an outside spot.”

Brown wasn’t about to let us forget how wrong Beddingfield was:

Brown has been a YAC monster since entering the NFL, and that’s for two reasons.

The Ole Miss product uses sheer strength to break tackles in order to gain extra yards, and he can also turn on the jets to get open down the field or make big things happen when he has the ball in the open field.

And here’s one displaying Brown’s strength. Even though that wasn’t the subject of contention here, watching this particular highlight never gets old:

To be fair, a lot of NFL teams got it wrong with Brown, also, as he slipped all the way to the second round but would easily be an early Day 1 pick if the 2019 NFL draft was done again.

