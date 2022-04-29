A.J. Brown: I would have stayed if Titans offered me $22M, but they didn’t even offer $20M

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles on Thursday night, and Brown and the Eagles agreed to a new contract that averages $25 million a year. Brown says he never would have left Tennessee if the Titans were willing to pay him close to what the Eagles are paying him.

I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown told ESPN.

But Brown says the Titans’ offer never even came close.

“I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year,” Brown said.

Salaries for top wide receivers have exploded this offseason, and the Titans apparently think the best receivers are getting too expensive, while the Eagles think a receiver of Brown’s caliber is worth the market rate.

A.J. Brown: I would have stayed if Titans offered me $22M, but they didn’t even offer $20M originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories