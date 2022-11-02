A.J. Brown is single-handedly out-producing Titans’ WRs room

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is having a phenomenal season after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL draft.

It seems like every other weekend Brown is doing something spectacular as an Eagle, which instantly feels like a gut punch to every Titans fan knowing that type of talent was once in two-tone blue.

Last Sunday in particular was hard to stomach. The Ole Miss legend had arguably his best performance as a professional, accounting for over 150 receiving yards in total, along with three first-half touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

The part that really hurts is knowing he’s doing all this in Philadelphia while Tennessee is severely struggling at the receiver position.

Brown caught more touchdowns in the first half of last week’s game than the Titans’ entire receivers room has combined (one) this season. To add another dagger to the heart, the former Titan currently has produced more receiving yards by himself than the Titans’ entire receiver room has collectively.

Unfortunately, this bitter feeling probably isn’t going away anytime soon, at least not until Treylon Burks proves that he’s capable of being a legitimate franchise wide receiver.

Until then, it’s probably best to just avoid Eagles games whenever you can, because it really can be a depressing thing to watch at times. However, one Eagles game Titans fans won’t be able to avoid is the Week 13 matchup in Philly between these two teams.

