A.J. Brown scorches Titans for second receiving TD

If the Tennessee Titans weren’t having second thoughts about trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles, he is definitely messing with their mind.

The receiver who was dealt from Tennessee to Philadelphia in the offseason has a pair of touchdown grabs on Sunday at the Linc.

This one was good for 29 yards and put the Eagles up 28-10 after the PAT.

In the third quarter, Brown had 7 grabs for 113 yards and 2 scores.

🗂 Things A.J. Brown had circled on his calendar:

|_>📁 This game pic.twitter.com/tsXxATkyiC — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown (29-yd TD) 🔹 Air Distance: 46.1 yds

🔹 Target Separation: 0.6 yds*

🔹 Completion Probability: 21.7% *Brown has 5 tight window TD receptions this season (2 more than any other player)#TENvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/nMPMtAgPYb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 4, 2022

