A.J. Brown says he isn’t to blame for Titans-Eagles trade

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown deleted a tweet saying he wasn’t to blame for his being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Brown took to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the Titans after the deal that sent him to Philly in exchange for a pair of picks, and in his now-deleted tweet he said, “this was not my fault.”

“Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now… THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” Brown wrote. “But I wish you all the best. Love.”

After getting a four-year, $100 million deal from the Eagles, it’s clear there was a gap in what the Titans wanted to pay and what Brown wanted in a contract extension.

I love y’all Tennessee 🤍 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 29, 2022

Thanks to an Instagram Live video, we knew the Titans were offering $20 million per year to Brown, which apparently was not good enough for him.

We can understand why one of the best young wide receiver in the league wanted more than that annually, and quite frankly we were willing to pay Brown that much because of how important he was to the team.

However, it’s also understandable why the Titans balked at paying what the Eagles were willing to, as Brown has dealt with some injury issues the past few seasons.

Only time will tell if the Titans made the right decision, but we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t a tough pill to swallow. Tennessee’s 2022 first-round pick, Treylon Burks, has enormous shoes to fill right away.

