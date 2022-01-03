In the days leading into Sunday’s Titans-Dolphins game, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill downplayed any personal desire to beat his former team.

Tannehill said he has “no ill feelings” toward the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft and traded him to the Titans in 2019. Wide receiver A.J. Brown said after the 34-3 win that Tannehill mostly stuck to that script when speaking to teammates as well, but he did let some other feelings slip as the game wound down.

“All we ever heard Ryan say anything about the Dolphins was the last little drive,” Brown said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “He wanted to go put it on them.”

Brown laughed and said he “can’t tell you what he said” when asked about what Tannehill might have said about beating Miami, but there’s little doubt that Tannehill got whatever satisfaction he was seeking in a blowout win that put the Titans on track to be the top seed in the AFC.

A.J. Brown: Ryan Tannehill “wanted to go put it on” the Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk