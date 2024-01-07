A.J. Brown, Reed Blankenship, Cam Jurgens ruled out for Eagles

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is officially out for the rest of the proceedings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Brown left with a knee injury in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants and went to the locker room for further examination. He was initially listed as questionable, but the team ruled him out in the second half.

Safety Reed Blankenship (groin) and guard Cam Jurgens (eye) have been ruled out as well.

Jalen Hurts wasn't ruled out after injuring his middle finger on a first-half throw, but he was pulled from the game after the Giants went up 24-0 in the second quarter. That remains the score with 6:23 to play in the third quarter.