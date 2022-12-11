A.J. Brown reacts to Eagles clinching playoff berth after win over Giants in Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacts to Eagles clinching playoff berth after win over New York Giants in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Jaguars made things a little interesting in the AFC South with their 36-22 win.
Tyler Lockett has scored a touchdown in his sixth consecutive game, setting a new team record. The Seahawks receiver had a much needed touchdown for his team with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Seattle trailed 17-0 when Lockett caught a 4-yard score from Geno Smith on third-and-goal. Lockett managed to tap one toe and [more]
Bragging rights will be on the line in Week 14. Several key divisional matchups will go a long way in determining playoff seedings.
They are who we thought they were. They being Philadelphia and New York.
The New York Giants fell to the Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14 and here's a look at our winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
With the fantasy football playoffs kicking off for most leagues in Week 15, check out two early waiver wire options to consider.
Quinnen Williams has a chance to play next week
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.