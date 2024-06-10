A.J. Brown on Quinyon Mitchell: Fun having young corners who talk a little trash

One rite of the offseason is rookies finding a way to fit in with their new teammates and Eagles first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell's approach involved wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown said Mitchell had been quiet since joining the team, so it surprised him to hear Mitchell say "hey, that route was trash" during a recent practice. The surprise wasn't an unpleasant one, however. Brown said he liked seeing that from the rookie and that he appreciates the difference between the young player and established Eagles like Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

"Having these young corners who talk a little, it’s fun," Brown said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. "That gets practice going. I want somebody to talk noise to me. Slay and James, those guys are chill, laid-back, good guys. But you can’t really talk trash to them. They’re just going to do their job and say, ‘I got you,’ or something like that. The young guys are hungry. That’s good."

Brown added that Mitchell now has to back up his talk on the field and the Eagles defense will be in good shape if he walks the walk as well as he talks the talk.