The Titans had A.J. Brown in the lineup for last Sunday’s win against the Colts while Julio Jones sat out with a hamstring injury, but things may be flipped around this weekend against the Rams.

Brown was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee injury. He did not practice and is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night.

Jones was limited in practice all week and did not receive an injury designation for the game. Jones has missed three games this season while Brown has sat out once.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (knee), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), and cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) have been ruled out. Fullback Tory Carter (shoulder), tackle Kendall Lamm (back), left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee), and linebacker Monty Rice (knee) join Brown with questionable tags.

A.J. Brown questionable with knee injury, no injury designation for Julio Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk