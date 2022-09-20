A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts: 'He commanded the offense'
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.j. Brown talks about how well quarterback Jalen Hurts performed against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 matchup.
Lions film room notes on Jared Goff's big day, disciplined aggression in the run game, great special teams and more
Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is calling his shot, predicting Buffalo and Philadelphia to meet in Super Bowl LVII
Don Bell and Pat Gallen report.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Chess scandal deepens as match commentators taken aback after Carlsen turns off his webcam
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
The shift in Major League Baseball is going to disappear next season like Shoeless Joe walking into an Iowa cornfield. And no team may be more affected by that change in defensive dynamics than the Los Angeles Dodgers, their manager Dave Roberts said. “I hope it does [affect them],” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, whose […]
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Crowder wants out of Phoenix and the Suns are ready to move on as well.
News that Kevin Plawecki was sent packing over the weekend didn't sit well with the Red Sox clubhouse. As our John Tomase writes, if the collective group had played better in 2022 their beloved backup catcher may still be here.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
The Spurs could end up taking Russell Westbrook off the Lakers' hands.
Whatever effect the LIV Tour has had on golf and the PGA Tour at large, it has been disastrous for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
The NFL has cloaked its disciplinary process in secrecy, allowing false narratives to run wild.
The Bills and Eagles defeated the Titans and Vikings, respectively, in Week 2's Monday night doubleheader. Here are some winners and losers from both games.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Naomi Osaka said she felt "really scared" after watching opponent Daria Saville collapse with a knee injury just seven minutes into their Pan Pacific Open match in Tokyo on Tuesday.