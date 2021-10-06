A.J. Brown practices for Titans, Julio Jones doesn’t

The Titans were without both of their starting wide receivers for all of last week’s practices and their overtime loss to the Jets, but one of them was able to get some work in on Wednesday.

A.J. Brown got in a limited practice as he tries to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Brown was injured early in the team’s Week Three victory over the Colts.

While Brown got back on the field, Julio Jones remained out with his hamstring injury. Jones didn’t get ruled out of that win over the Colts, but he didn’t play much because of what head coach Mike Vrabel called tightness.

Jones had plenty of company on the sideline. Center Aaron Brewer (knee), linebacker Jayon Brown (knee), tight end Tommy Hudson (ankle), punter Brett Kern (right groin), left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), wide receiver Racey McMath (quadricep), and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) were also out of practice.

Linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) was back for a limited practice after sitting out against the Jets. Defensive end Denico Autry (hip), running back Khari Blasingame (ankle), linebacker Rashaan Evans (quadricep), linebacker Sharif Finch (concussion), cornerback Chris Jackson (shoulder), center Ben Jones (neck), running back Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), left guard Rodger Saffold (concussion), and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (back) were also limited.

