Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on the NFC Playoffs going through Philadelphia, "It's gonna be hard to play here."
Nyheim Hines helped propel the Buffalo Bills to an emotional win in their first game since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse.
Here's a look at the snap count and playing time from the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-16 win over the New York Giants in Week 18
Our @WesleyRoesch previews the NFL's wild-card round of the playoffs with a look at probabilities for the #Chiefs' potential divisional-round opponents.
The Eagles are playoff-bound, but with the Saints' pick finally solidified we can look at the 2023 NFL Draft class and start dreaming of which young talent might be available. By Adam Hermann
A third straight 100-yard game for Cam Akers, Jalen Ramsey has two INTs as the regular season wraps up.
Eight months after a draft-day trade, the verdict on the deal is emphatically in.
The Raiders reportedly are doing research on Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady as possible replacements for Derek Carr at quarterback next season.
Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports as the Eagles play in a huge regular season finale.
The NFL announced the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend January 14-16, and the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers will finish on Monday Night Football
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The Sentry TOC offered a huge purse as a designated event. Here's how it was paid out on Sunday at Kapalua.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
“Sadness. I don't know. It sucks,” he said of his immediate feelings after the round.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.