A.J. Brown named NFC offensive player of the month

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was a difficult man to stop in October.

Over the course of the Eagles' five games last month, Brown caught 40 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns. He had at least 125 receiving yards in all five games and brings a streak of six such games with him into November.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Brown's big numbers have landed him NFC offensive player of the month honors. It's the first time he's taken the prize, but Brown was also named the NFC offensive player of the week after the Eagles beat the Dolphins in Week Seven.

Brown now has 60 catches for 939 yards and five touchdowns for the entire season. AFC offensive player of the month Tyreek Hill is the only player with more receiving yards and both players are on pace to break the single-season record for the category.